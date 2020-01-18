Chesterton's Veronika Ozimek, left, flexes after helping Chesterton earn first in the 400-yard freestyle relay on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference girls championship swim meet at Crown Point.
Lake Central's Paige Bakker exhales after receiving her first-place ribbon after her finish in the 100-yard freestyle on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference girls championship swim meet at Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point's Jordan Artim competes in the 100-yard breaststroke on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference girls championship swim meet at Crown Point.
CROWN POINT — Veronika Ozimek and Maisyn Klimczak wanted to find a unique way to fire up their Chesterton teammates during Saturday afternoon’s Duneland Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships.
The pair found it with their arms. Ozimek and Klimczak ended each race by flexing their muscles. They did it in the direction of their teammates, their parents and even their new coach, Mat Pavlovich.
Ozimek saved her biggest flex for last, when the sophomore closed out the 400-yard freestyle relay, holding off Lake Central’s Paige Bakker down the stretch and capping off another victorious meet for the Trojans. Chesterton scored 526 points for its 21st straight DAC championship.
“We were looking for something to raise our spirits today,” Ozimek said. “If we’re all in better moods, we’re all going to swim better.”
The flexing started early as Klimczak won the 200 free with a time of 1 minute, 53.37 seconds, holding off Chesterton teammate Lauren Unruh and Lake Central’s Hanna Spoolstra. Ozimek showed off her flexing skills after the third race of the afternoon when she won the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:07.19, finished .05 seconds ahead of teammate Alana Jardenil.
“This is something that started today for us,” Klimczak said. “We have so many meets and we need to get everyone hyped up.”
As tough as the competition was throughout the championship meet at Crown Point, it will only serve as an appetizer for the postseason once sectionals get underway on Feb. 8.
Ozimek and Bakker battled back and forth throughout the day, with the Lake Central junior getting the best of the Chesterton sophomore in the 100 free by .05 seconds with a time of 51.72. Ozimek then raced down Bakker on the final leg of the 400 free relay and the two shared a moment with each other after the race.
“(Ozimek) is a really fun person to race against,” Bakker said. “This was a fun meet with a lot of great competition. They’re great with sportsmanship and it makes the race worth it and makes everything fun and exciting when you appreciate the people you’re racing against.”
Lake Central took second on Saturday, holding off Jordan Artim and Crown Point by 30 points in the final standings. Artim, a senior sprinter, won the 50 free (23.68) and the 100 breast.
“This was one of the faster DAC meets that we’ve had before,” Crown Point coach Bryon Angerman said. “It’s hard to get that a week after Christmas training ended. We’ve got a lot of work to do still, but I was pleased with the times that we put up.”
Pavlovich and Lake Central coach Todd Smolinski echoed the same sentiments after the meet on Saturday. Pavlovich was thrilled to get his first taste of a DAC championship after coming over from Munster before this season began. The Trojans got additional victories from Olivia Kroeger in the 100 fly and Klimczak in the 500 free. Chesterton also won the 200 free relay.
The Indians started off the meet by winning the 200 medley relay and Jourie Wilson added her second victory of the day in the 100 back. Lake Central picked up another win when Shelby Noonan won the diving competition with a score of 353.05.
“We should be leaving here today feeling confident,” Smolinski said. “I’m really proud of all the hard work and all the training that we’ve put in so far as we start to get ready for the postseason.”