Chesterton, Hobart's Emma Wright in contending position for state finals

Several Region swimmers advanced to the IHSAA State Finals after the preliminaries on Friday, led by Hobart senior Emma Wright, Chesterton senior Maisyn Klimczak and freshman Rachel Dildine.
The Trojans turned in some great swims and all three of their relays qualified for the finals. The 200 medley relay broke a school record with a 1:43.99.
“We had a few glitches, but overall it was real good,” Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. “It was a lot better than last year, a lot of good times. The girls are happy.”
There were two separate prelims held at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI in Indianapolis. The finals are set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Diving prelims, semifinals and championships begin at 8 a.m.
Wright won her heat in the 50 freestyle in 23.12 and was fourth overall, and she won her heat in the 100 freestyle in 50.12 and was second overall.
“She swam amazing,” said assistant coach Ken Cawthon, who coaches the Brickie swimmers. “She feels amazing, and it’s all about getting in the top eight for the finals. It’s every coach’s dream to have a swimmer in there for the taking, and we feel like (the title) is there for the taking.”
It was the first time Wright, who’s committed to the University of Houston, finished in the top eight in the 50 freestyle at state.
Cawthon said the 100 freestyle time in the prelims isn’t her fastest, so with a slight adjustment Wright will have an edge.
“There’s still a lot of room for improvement coming into the finals,” Cawthon said.
Wright finished third at state in the 100 freestyle last year.
Klimczak won her heat in the 500 freestyle in 4:52.45 and finished second overall for the finals, and she finished second in her 200 freestyle heat and placed fifth overall for Saturday.
Dildine finished second in her heat in the 100 butterfly with a 55.56, which was good for fifth overall for the finals. She placed seventh in her heat in the 200 individual medley and was 10th overall, good for the consolations.
Chesterton’s Veronika Ozimek was second to Wright in the 100 freestyle (50.40) and will be fourth in the finals. Mady Elliott was fourth in her heat in the 100 backstroke (56.27), good for eighth and in the finals. The 200 freestyle relay of Ozimek, Dildine, Sierra Jones and Klimczak finished second in its heat and fourth overall to advance to the finals.
Chesterton’s 400 freestyle relay of Ozimek, Klimczak, Dildine and Lauren Unruh closed out the night, winning its heat in 3:26.21, which was good for second overall just .20 behind Carmel.
“I like where we’re at, second in the finals,” Pavlovich said. “You just never know with Carmel. … We’re going to race them that’s for sure. We’re right there in the mix in the top couple of teams.”
Also for the Trojans, Alana Jardenil finished 12th overall and Unruh 16th in the 200 individual medley and will swim in the consolations, and Jardenil was ninth overall in the 100 breaststroke for the consolations.
“The whole field was fast,” Pavlovich said.
The 200 medley relay of Ellliott, Jardenil, Unruh and Ozimek qualified eighth after it finished seventh in its heat.
Lake Central’s Paige Bakker finished fifth in her heat in the 50 freestyle (23.38), which puts her seventh for the finals. Bakker finished 12th in the 100 butterfly, good for the consolations. Jourie Wilson was fifth in her heat in the 100 backstroke and was ninth overall, and she will swim in consolations.
Pavlovich likes where his Trojans are at in the team standings.
“We were third on paper coming in behind Carmel and Fishers,” he said. “We had a good meet, and a couple things could be better. Not a perfect night, but overall pretty good.”