Chesterton, Hobart's Emma Wright in contending position for state finals

Cawthon said the 100 freestyle time in the prelims isn’t her fastest, so with a slight adjustment Wright will have an edge.

“There’s still a lot of room for improvement coming into the finals,” Cawthon said.

Wright finished third at state in the 100 freestyle last year.

Klimczak won her heat in the 500 freestyle in 4:52.45 and finished second overall for the finals, and she finished second in her 200 freestyle heat and placed fifth overall for Saturday.

Dildine finished second in her heat in the 100 butterfly with a 55.56, which was good for fifth overall for the finals. She placed seventh in her heat in the 200 individual medley and was 10th overall, good for the consolations.

Chesterton’s Veronika Ozimek was second to Wright in the 100 freestyle (50.40) and will be fourth in the finals. Mady Elliott was fourth in her heat in the 100 backstroke (56.27), good for eighth and in the finals. The 200 freestyle relay of Ozimek, Dildine, Sierra Jones and Klimczak finished second in its heat and fourth overall to advance to the finals.

Chesterton’s 400 freestyle relay of Ozimek, Klimczak, Dildine and Lauren Unruh closed out the night, winning its heat in 3:26.21, which was good for second overall just .20 behind Carmel.