Chesterton’s Aidan Tharp aims to cash in on 200 freestyle gamble three years in the making

Chesterton senior Aidan Tharp has unfinished business in the 200 freestyle.

As a sophomore, Tharp needed to convince Trojans swim coach Mat Pavlovich to put him in the 200 freestyle lineup less than 48 hours before sectionals. As a junior, Tharp finished just 0.22 seconds out of a spot in the 200 freestyle medal race at the IHSAA state finals in Indianapolis.

Tharp bet on himself in the 200 freestyle, asking his coaches to take a chance on an individual medley swimmer who thought maybe he’d be better off in the 200 free. Now, in his final high school season, Tharp intends to make good on that gamble.

“My main goal last year going into the season was to get top eight in the 200 free and then senior year get into the top five, top four,” Tharp said. “Missing out on that milestone last year hurt a little bit but it doesn’t take away from what I’m trying to do this year.”

Tharp gravitated toward the individual medley throughout his earliest days of competitive swimming because of how well he acclimated to all four strokes. Naturally, he swam the IM throughout his freshman year and rounded out a Chesterton 1-2-3 in the sectional. He swam the breaststroke as a complementary race.

Tharp returned as an individual medley swimmer his sophomore year but couldn’t help but think he’d be better off in the 200 freestyle. There was something about that race that felt right. Problem was he had that individual medley label already attached to him.

Tharp spoke up about the 200 freestyle in one of the Trojans’ final practices before sectional prelims his sophomore year. His coaches asked how quickly he figured he could go. He suggested 1:43, which drew laughs from teammates who knew his previous best was in the 1:49 bracket.

“We all know dropping six seconds in a race would be crazy,” Tharp said. He added that his mother also didn’t like the idea once she found out.

But Tharp wanted a shot and Pavlovich gave him one. He went 1:45.59 in sectional prelims and then 1:43.47 in the finals to take second and get down to the state meet.

“I remember finishing and looking to coach for a thumbs up or a thumbs down making it to state,” Tharp said. “He gave me the thumbs up. I’d say that was probably the most important race of my high school career because before that going into junior year they would have probably just thrown me back into the 200 IM.”

Tharp’s spot in the 200 freestyle was secured. As a junior he’d swim that race to an 11th-place finish in the state and paired it with a 14th-place finish in the 100 freestyle. He swam the breaststroke for the Trojan 200 medley relay team that took third and a leg of the 400 freestyle relay that finished third in the final race of the day to clinch a fourth-place finish in the team standings.

“He’s a guy you can throw anywhere,” Pavlovich said. “He’s a good breaststroker. He’s a good IM’er. He’s obviously great in the free. But I’d think you’ll probably see him swim very similar events this year to what he did last year.”

Chesterton’s success in the 200 medley relay came at Tharp’s individual expense. The Trojans needed a breaststroker and Tharp was the clear fit. The issue was that race preceded the 200 freestyle.

That meant during championship meets Tharp would swim the 50 yards of breaststroke in the relay, watch the finish of the race and then run to the cooldown pool for a quick break before jumping back into the 200 freestyle just a few minutes later.

“It was a bit hectic,” Tharp said. “Hopefully this year I can have time to get in the zone, listen to my music and just chill before walkouts and hopefully killing it in the 200.”

Time will tell. Tharp, Pavlovich and the Trojans have a couple of months to figure out their best plan of attack both for individual and team plans.

“It’s a process,” Pavlovich said. “You look at the big picture of everything from a team perspective and then it’s what’s best for the kids especially the juniors and seniors and the ones trying to swim at college. Where do they need to be successful in a championship-level meet?”

What’s certain is that come sectionals Tharp will be back in the pool in the 200 free aiming at a return trip to the state championships and a finals medal. First things first, though. He needs to find a couple of tenths.

“As close as I was last year is a huge motivation,” Tharp said. “Every single turn I do here, every under water, every stroke I’m thinking how two-tenths (of a second) isn’t much. Snap. Snap. There it is. Whether it’s doing an extra kick when I’m tired of the wall or waiting another stroke to take a breath. I’m thinking about all of those things to keep improving tenth by tenth.”