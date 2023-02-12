Chesterton junior swimmer Rachel Dildine brought back more hardware to add to her already decorated collection, and Valparaiso senior Lindsey Giesler finished her prep diving career with a medal of her own from the IHSAA girls swimming and diving championships Saturday.

Dildine proved the most successful of the area’s competitors with a fourth-place finish in the 100 butterfly (54.86 seconds), and she took seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:04.71). She won sectional and Duneland Athletic Conference titles in both events this season as well.

Dildine’s two state medals join her previous fourth-place medal in the 100 butterfly she took as a freshman. She finished 12th in the 200 individual medley that year and finished 10th in the 100 butterfly and 13th in the 200 freestyle, respectively, as a sophomore.

Dildine joined with sophomore Mia Kirkham and freshmen Lux Mountford and Tegan Werner to finish 14th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.66). Dildine, Kirkham, senior Olivia Piunti and Werner teamed up to take ninth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:33.66).

Chesterton’s 51 points were good enough for 14th overall, the highest among local schools.

Giesler led all local divers with 401.35 points to finish sixth in the state and join Dildine as the only two Region athletes to earn medals. Giesler won the Mishawaka Regional, Hobart Sectional and Duneland Athletic Conference crowns this season as well.

The Vikings scored 17 points to take 20th overall and second among locals. Crown Point finished 29th with eight points. Hobart and Munster were both tied for 33rd with five points apiece. LaPorte rounded out locals with two points and a 40th-place finish.

