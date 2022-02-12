Chesterton senior Veronika Ozimek adds three medals at state finals

INDIANAPOLIS — Veronika Ozimek left the IU Natatorium at IUPUI with mixed emotions.

The three medals she carried told the story of a seventh place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (51.54), eighth spot in the 50 freestyle (23.73) and eighth along with teammates Rachel Dildine, Alana Jardenil and Olivia Piunti in the 200 medley relay (1:46.35). The senior was the lone Region athlete to medal in the 48th girls state championship.

The stopwatch, however, disappointed her. She swam both of her individual events faster in the sectional before her proper taper and left her final high school meet before heading off to swim at Wyoming knowing there was more in her.

“I placed well. I just didn’t swim as good as I wanted to,” Ozimek said. “I’m happy with the way that I placed. It’s nice to be able to medal my senior year but I wish I could have had the best of both worlds.”

Ozimek competing in the pool, let alone in the state finals, was in doubt just months ago. She tore a shoulder tendon in early October right before the Trojans went into a critical yardage building portion of their training which threw her season completely off schedule.

She wound up winning four sectional titles between individual and relay events and then set a personal best in the 50 during Friday’s prelims before winning her three medals on Saturday. She also took 10th in the 400 freestyle relay (3:30.46) with the same Trojan team that was seventh in the 200 medley.

“There were a couple of months there where we didn’t think she was going to make it through the season,” Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. “I didn’t know if she was going to swim. She lost all of that training time. For her to get top eight with everything she went through with that shoulder at the beginning of the year, I’d take that. I’d be happy with that.”

Ozimek led Chesterton to scoring 88 points and placing 10th, highest among Region schools. Carmel scored 461 points to win a 36th consecutive state title during an afternoon where four Indiana state records were reset.

Valparaiso junior diver Lindsey Giesler scored 396.55 points to finish a career-best 13th place while accomplishing her season-long goal of reaching finals competition. Viking sophomore Lara Stamp finished in the semifinal at 20th.

Munster senior Priscilla Zavala finished 14th in the 100 butterfly (57.18) in the same pool she’ll call home next season with IUPUI. Junior Casey McNulty, sophomore Jasmine Wegman and freshman Jennifer Barajas joined Zavala on the Seahorse 400 freestyle relay team that raced to a 16th place finish (3:37.46).

Dildine, a Trojan sophomore, took 13th in the 200 freestyle (1:54.98) and 10th in the 100 butterfly (56.46).

Jardenil, a Trojan senior, maximized her day with B-Finals wins in both the 200 individual medley (2:04.94) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.06) to take ninth in both. Her time in the 200 IM was a personal record and Pavlovich went as far as calling it the swim of the day.

“It’s the best I could do for today, obviously,” Jardenil said. “Just looking back I’m really pleased with everything I did throughout my high school career. I can’t really be upset with anything.”

Pavlovich echoed Jardenil’s sentiment saying his team did their best to represent Northwest Indiana despite having a smaller roster than usual. Fewer juniors returned to the team than expected which challenged what is normally a deep Trojan lineup both throughout the season and in Indianapolis. Injuries and COVID-19 cases teamed up to disrupt training, too.

Still, Pavlovich said his team maximized wherever they could.

“It was a good season for us,” Pavlovich said. “Great group of kids. I know the seniors started tearing up a little bit. It just shows you how much it means to them. They’ve grown up swimming since they were little kids. They have a close bond with their teammates. So yeah, a good day. Good season.”

