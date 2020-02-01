Chesterton stands tall at DAC meet

VALPARAISO — The venue changed but the result was the same Saturday at the Duneland Athletic Conference meet at Valparaiso High School.

“I was pretty hyped up for the new pool,” said Chesterton’s Jordan Kilosky of Valpo’s new facility which opened this past month. “It’s pretty cool to see it because you usually have to go far away to get these big natatoriums and Olympic-sized pools.”

Kilosky won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle to help Chesterton win its 24th straight team title with 526 points to runner-up Crown Point’s 411.5. Lake Central was third with 361.

“The whole team did pretty well,” Kilosky said. "(There were) great accomplishments all around.”

Chesterton broke three meet records en route to the win.

Trojans senior Andrew Alders won the 100 breaststroke in a record 56.03 seconds, eclipsing former teammate Gary Kostbade’s mark of 56.41 set in 2017. Alders also won the 100 free and swam on two winning relays. He teamed with Connor Casbon, Lucas Piunti and Alejandro Kincaid for a record-setting 1:33.22 in the 200 medley relay. The time was 0.44 fast than the Trojans swam in 2014.