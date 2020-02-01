Chesterton stands tall at DAC meet

VALPARAISO — The venue changed but the result was the same Saturday at the Duneland Athletic Conference meet at Valparaiso High School.
“I was pretty hyped up for the new pool,” said Chesterton’s Jordan Kilosky of Valpo’s new facility which opened this past month. “It’s pretty cool to see it because you usually have to go far away to get these big natatoriums and Olympic-sized pools.”
Kilosky won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle to help Chesterton win its 24th straight team title with 526 points to runner-up Crown Point’s 411.5. Lake Central was third with 361.
“The whole team did pretty well,” Kilosky said. "(There were) great accomplishments all around.”
Chesterton broke three meet records en route to the win.
Trojans senior Andrew Alders won the 100 breaststroke in a record 56.03 seconds, eclipsing former teammate Gary Kostbade’s mark of 56.41 set in 2017. Alders also won the 100 free and swam on two winning relays. He teamed with Connor Casbon, Lucas Piunti and Alejandro Kincaid for a record-setting 1:33.22 in the 200 medley relay. The time was 0.44 fast than the Trojans swam in 2014.
“It’s a good indicator to see where we’re at as a team," Alders said, "and take this toward sectionals and then state. We’ve got to keep the streak alive. It’s been fun. This is my fourth year here, and I’m loving every moment of it. Keeping the streak alive, keeping the tradition alive even with a new coach, it’s just been a lot of fun.”
Lucas Piunti broke the meet mark in the 200 individual medley (1:52.19), eclipsing the 1:52.43 by Kyle Whitaker, of Chesterton, in 2008.
Also, Casbon won the 100 butterfly and Kincaid the 100 backstroke.
“We’re just in a good spot right now,” first-year coach Mat Pavlovich said. “They’ve been working hard. I know we’re still tired, but I was very pleased with our times and I think we have a lot to look forward to going into the sectional and the state meet in a few weeks.”
Valpo picked up a couple wins with Zach Juhl in the 50 free and Jack Swartz in diving.
Schwartz won the title for the third straight season with a score of 495.15 points.
“Last year, I dove a lot more nervously at conference, and this year, third time I’m here, I felt a lot more calm this year,” he said.
Schwartz, a senior, is also a two-time state qualifier, and his goal is to make it back. He placed ninth last year.
“Obviously, the ultimate goal this season is to always make it down to state,” he said.
The new pool also helps.
“It took a little bit to get used to the different boards, but now I like it so much better,” Schwartz said. “ It’s so much nicer than the old pool.”
The new pool got rave reviews all around.
“It’s cool, I like it here. It’s a fast pool, and it’s nice,” Alders said.
“A lot of fast swimming, a beautiful new facility and it was fun to be a part of that,” Pavlovich added.