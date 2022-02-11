Chesterton swimmer Alana Jardenil aims to go out in style

CHESTERTON — Alana Jardenil has one more meet in her.

Friday night she’ll suit up for Chesterton in the IHSAA girls swimming and diving state finals at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis what she expects to be her last competitive outing.

Although Swimcloud.com ranks her No. 10 among class of 2022 swimmers in the state, Jardenil doesn’t have interest in continuing her swim career in college and is instead focused on her academics where she’ll study something in the sciences.

It’s a bittersweet closure to a standout career in the pool. Swimming success with the Trojans has been a part of Jardenil’s identity but now she’s got one final chance at medals between appearances in the 200-yard individual medley, 100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” Jardenil said. “I’ve loved the team aspect of being here with like-minded people who work hard toward the same goals. That’s something I’ve loved being a part of.”

After Chesterton’s sectional championship at Valparaiso last weekend, a group of teammates overheard Trojans coach Mat Pavlovich responding to a question about Jardenil’s impact on the team and asked if the conversation turned to “how great Alana is.”

Jardenil said she loved being part of the team. That same team loved her back.

“I don’t know where we’d be without her,” sophomore Rachel Dildine said. “It definitely makes me sad knowing she doesn’t plan to keep swimming because she’s got so much talent. Like, what she can do going from the breast right into the 400 (freestyle relay) is crazy to me.”

Jardenil is no stranger to swimming at IUPUI having appeared in the state finals each of her four years with Chesterton. She finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke her sophomore season and despite being 0.63 seconds faster as a junior finished ninth.

There’s always been something about the breaststroke that Jardenil said felt natural. At just 5-foot-3, she doesn’t have the large frame some of her competitors have but finds ways to make up time either above the water or by holding a straight line in the water.

“She’s actually even better in the 200 breaststroke which is a club event,” Pavlovich said. "She’s just so little but she’s so efficient. She’s so tiny. That’s something she’s had to overcome.”

Jardenil is one of 14 Region individual girls competing in the state finals. Five schools are sending at least one relay team to compete. Her Trojans lead the way with four individuals and two relays combining for nine total events while Munster follows with three individuals and two relays accounting for five events.

Athletes from Crown Point, LaPorte, Lake Central and Valparaiso will also be competing.

Jardenil already owns the program record in the 100 breaststroke and hopes with a taper that she can break into the 62-second bracket. That sort of time would put her in contention for one of the top spots on the podium come the awards ceremonies one more time.

“Swimming is just something I love and it’s always been that way,” Jardenil said. “I think the breaststroke is one where it’s all about being efficient and I’ve learned to not let my size get the best of me. I feel like I kind of swim with what I’ve got and it’s gotten me here already so it’s working.”

