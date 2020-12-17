Crown Point earns 'feather in their cap' with win over Munster

Bryon Angerman isn’t quite sure what to expect from the 2020-21 swimming and diving season, but the Crown Point coach already knows the Bulldogs have earned a “feather in their cap” this year.
Both Crown Point’s boys and girls programs knocked off Munster in a dual meet last Friday in a battle between two of the top teams in Northwest Indiana.
The win for the boys program was especially sweet for the Bulldogs after Munster finished as the state runner-up last February.
“We’d never beaten Munster in a dual meet before on the boys side,” Angerman said. “I’ve only beaten them three times on the girls side. It was a great night. We were at home and we were pretty pumped up. We won on the girls side mostly with depth. It was a hard fought battle on the boys side.”
The victory on the boys side came with a little finesse from the coaching staff. With Munster not at full strength, Angerman split his main relay teams in two in the 400 freestyle relay to guarantee enough points to pull out the victory. The key to the meet came earlier in the night when Crown Point’s top breast stroke swimmer Pablo Nieto took part in the diving competition and earned points.
“It’s not very often you find a swimmer who can dive,” Angerman said. “Pablo really performed above and beyond for us.”
Emma Bahr (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke) and Kylie LaChapelle (50 free, 100 free) shined for Crown Point in a season that has been anything but normal thus far.
“You have to pick and choose your battles, especially this year,” Angerman said. “We didn’t have any meets the first two weeks of the season. Then we had three meets last week and three meets this week. In the course of nine days, we swam six meets. Munster was the first Friday night dual meet that I’ve ever been part of. It was a feather in their cap for the kids. It gave them some confidence.”
Region strong
The Region is, once again, expected to produce some of the top swimmers in the entire state this season.
Hobart’s Emma Wright is expected to challenge for state gold in the 50 Free and 100 freestyle before she departs for the University of Houston next fall. She’ll be challenged by Lake Central junior Paige Bakker in both events. Chesterton has a loaded roster on both sides of the program as seniors Maisyn Klimczak (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) and Lucas Piunti (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke) lead the way.
Munster’s boys program lost a ton of talent from last season, but the Seahorses still return Griffin Poulsen (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Kenny Reed (100 butterfly) and Fenry Zhou (100 breastroke).
The Region being loaded with talent is maybe the only normal part of the 2020-21 season. Dealing with COVID-19 protocols, both in and out of the water, will require flexibility and patience from coaches, swimmers and fans alike.
“It’s scary in swimming because if you get quarantined at the wrong time, that’s two weeks out of the water,” Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. “Two weeks is a really long time. We’ve already had that happen and it takes a while to come back from it. Swimming is a sport where you pretty much need to be in the water every day and if you do get knocked out, you can’t swim at home.”
