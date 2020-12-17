Crown Point earns 'feather in their cap' with win over Munster

Bryon Angerman isn’t quite sure what to expect from the 2020-21 swimming and diving season, but the Crown Point coach already knows the Bulldogs have earned a “feather in their cap” this year.

Both Crown Point’s boys and girls programs knocked off Munster in a dual meet last Friday in a battle between two of the top teams in Northwest Indiana.

The win for the boys program was especially sweet for the Bulldogs after Munster finished as the state runner-up last February.

“We’d never beaten Munster in a dual meet before on the boys side,” Angerman said. “I’ve only beaten them three times on the girls side. It was a great night. We were at home and we were pretty pumped up. We won on the girls side mostly with depth. It was a hard fought battle on the boys side.”

The victory on the boys side came with a little finesse from the coaching staff. With Munster not at full strength, Angerman split his main relay teams in two in the 400 freestyle relay to guarantee enough points to pull out the victory. The key to the meet came earlier in the night when Crown Point’s top breast stroke swimmer Pablo Nieto took part in the diving competition and earned points.