ST. JOHN — Cheesecake.

It’s the dessert of choice for Crown Point girls swimming and diving after scoring 500 points and sending three individuals and two relays down to next week’s IHSAA State championships.

“The dogs want to eat,” CP girls coach Bryon Angerman said.

The Bulldogs signed a posterboard that read “cheesecake for sectionals” after posting best times at the Lake Central sectional meet. The marker they brought received plenty of use en route to a team victory. It’s a bit of an inside joke manifested by boys coach Blake Yeager sending out a photo of cheesecake he ate before last weekend’s boys Duneland Athletic Conference meet.

“It kind of gets them in a nice state of mind,” Angerman said. “They’re laughing. Hey, you want to get your name up there? You’ve got to go best time.”

Sophomore Bella Tufts got her name on the cheesecake board. She won the 200 individual medley in 2:08.70 and the 500 freestyle in 5:08.37. She won sectional titles in the 200 and 500 freestyles a season ago but changed her events up with hopes of maximizing points in Indianapolis.

Tufts’ versatility allowed her to float between races as needed. She wants in both finals next Saturday.

“Practicing is a lot different but I’ve just had to trust my coaches throughout all of it, so I don’t care what I’m swimming really,” Tufts said. “I’m not done yet so we’ll see what happens next week.”

Freshman Kaitlin Flewelling got on the cheesecake board, too. She won the 50 freestyle in 24.26 seconds and joined Tufts, junior Maggie Morse and freshman Grace Stimac on the victorious 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams.

Flewelling spent more time at the Lake Central pool than anyone. She arrived at 7 a.m. to warm up and compete in diving — where she finished fourth to earn a spot in the Valparaiso regional — killed time before swim warmup, raced the 200 medley relay and 50 freestyle, finished her dives and then got back into the pool to swim the 200 freestyle relay.

It was 5 p.m. by the time celebrations ended.

“I love it,” Flewelling said. “I loved rushing around and doing all of it.”

Stimac rounded out the trio of Bulldog individual winners with a victory in the 100 butterfly in 58.91 seconds. She and the other underclassmen formed a bit of a youth movement. Despite having just one senior, CP took 24 top-eight individual finishes and top threes in all three relays.

“Normally in big meets freshmen and sophomores are like deer in headlights,” Angerman said. “Today we stepped up. They did what they needed to do. They believed in themselves and hopefully next year we can continue the tradition.”

Munster senior Casey McNulty didn’t let a disqualification in the 200 individual medley detract her from winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.52 or joining senior Angelica Rzeznikowski, junior Jasmine Wegman and sophomore Jennifer Barajas on the state-bound 400 freestyle relay team that won in the final race of the day.

Barajas also won the 200 freestyle in 1:53.94.

Lake Central senior diver Shelby Noonan won the diving title with 388.30 points. Munster junior Zuzu Smith, Lake Central sophomore Braiden Cooper and Flewelling followed in the four spots heading to the Valparaiso regional.

Lake Central junior Anna Kabrud took the 100 freestyle in 53.98 seconds before fellow LC junior Amana Abdulla later won the 100 backstroke in 58.39 seconds. Both also swam for the 200 freestyle relay that made state cut which helped propel the Indians to a second place team finish. Junior Brenna Pacheco and sophomore Isabelle Marcotte joined them on the relay.

Abdulla said she figures by next week she can potentially get into the 57-second bracket in the 100 backstroke. That would put her in position for a final after what she called a successful meet for the runner-up Indians.

“I think I have a lot left,” she said. “I’m excited for next week. The whole team has just been practicing so hard and we’re seeing that today.”

