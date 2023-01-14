Freshman trio breaks out in DAC swim meet, Chesterton extends streak to 24

VALPARAISO — Pressure.

Chesterton freshman Tegan Werner felt it taking her place in the blocks waiting for the start of the 100 freestyle in Saturday’s Duneland Athletic Conference meet.

Valparaiso senior diver Lindsey Giesler led a Valpo 1-2-4 to take the lead two events before. The Trojans needed to come from behind in the second half swimming events. Chesterton junior Rachel Dildine had just won the 100 butterfly in a blistering 55.58 seconds the previous race to pair with her 200 individual medley win earlier.

Now it was Werner’s turn to keep momentum going.

“It was pretty stressful,” she said.

Werner rose to the occasion winning the 100 freestyle in 53.71 seconds. The Trojans regained control of the meet to finish with 452 points and win the conference title for a 24th consecutive season ahead of Valparaiso (426.5) and Crown Point (408).

“To be honest I was worried we weren’t going to win this meet,” Werner said. “This (became) our 24th season winning. That was a lot of pressure. I wanted to do good for my team. The pressure worked, so that was good.”

Werner would have finished second in last year’s Valparaiso sectional with her conference time which bodes well with her goals of reaching state in both the 100 and 200 freestyles. She took second in the 200 the second race of the day.

“Definitely a confidence builder for her,” Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. “She’s kind of a big meet swimmer. She swims good in this kind of environment. You get the suits out and for whatever reason that’s just kind of her forte.”

Werner was one of a handful of freshmen to break out during the meet.

Valparaiso’s Madi Moreth swam the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.71 to reset new team, pool and meet records. Her time would have won the Valpo sectional a year ago and advanced her to the medal race in the IHSAA state finals.

She thinks she can knock off at least another second which would give her a legitimate shot at winning in Indianapolis.

“I was really excited when I touched the wall,” Moreth said. “It makes me more confident going into state.”

Crown Point freshman Kaitlin Flewelling joined the youngsters taking first place ribbons swimming the 50 freestyle in a race winning 24.6 seconds. She was also on the victorious Bulldog 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.

CP sophomore Bella Tufts joined Flewelling on both winning relays and also won the 100 backstroke in 57.63 seconds.

LaPorte senior Caiya Cooper matched Dildine as the only two athletes to take a pair of individual wins. Cooper won the 200 freestyle by two seconds in 1:55.69 and later won the 500 freestyle in 5:08.64 which was already more than a second quicker than her sectional-winning swim last year.

Cooper said she was nervous going into the DACs because it hasn’t been an event she’s historically swam as well in as she has in the state tournament for whatever reason. The pair of wins after more work the last few weeks than she says she has ever put into swimming make her optimistic she’s on the right path.

“For me it’s definitely going to boost my confidence more than ever in my life,” Cooper said. “I’m just glad to be able to bring this back to my school because we don’t ever beat Chesterton, Valpo and Crown Point in this meet.”

The Trojan coaching staff jumped into the pool in celebration after Chesterton closed out the meet with victory in the 400 freestyle relay. The swimmers and divers soon followed.

Pavlovich called the win in a competitive conference “a total team effort” behind a slew of personal bests.

“It was great meet to be a part of,” he said. “The Duneland Athletic Conference, I think, definitely didn’t disappoint.”

