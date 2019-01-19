MUNSTER | Among all the hoopla and competition at Saturday’s Northwest Crossroads Conference meet, Hobart sophomore Emma Wright was calm in the Jon Jepsen pool the after winning both the 50-yard freestyle and 100 free.
“I wanted to break the conference record because I tied it last year, so it was great motivation to break it,” said Wright after her 100 free time of 52.28 seconds broke the record of 53.12.
Wright won the 50 free in 24.35 to help the Brickies finish fourth overall with 204 points. Munster won the meet with 397 points followed by Lowell (256 ½) and Highland (225). Kankakee Valley was fifth.
Wright has been swimming for 10 years, starting out with the Hobart Tiger Sharks and has made tremendous progress just about halfway through her prep career.
“It’s a long journey,” she said.
Wright has her sights set on winning the sectional titles again and improving on her 21st place in the 50 free and 22nd in the 100 at last year’s state finals.
“I did decent for my first time,” said Wright, who attributes much of her success to Hobart coach Ken Cawthon. “I’m very grateful for him coaching me and putting up with me.”
Cawthon said what Wright’s work ethic is the foundation for her success.
“Some of the biggest things we’ve been working on is more of a tempo training, trying to get her arm rotation and arm speed picked up,” he said. “Her strength is just her dedication to the water. “She’s never really missed any practices. She’s always there in the morning, which helps me a lot to be able to work with her because I count on her being there.”
Cawthon is in his first year as coach of Hobart, but he’s mentored Wright through her age group seasons with the Tiger Sharks. He sees her making big strides this season.
“My goal is for her to take top five (at state) right now,” he said. “Just proven as far as her times without zero taper, she’ already hitting her fastest times forever. With zero taper and still hitting 100 percent of practices and still being able to hit her fastest times ever, there’s still a lot of room for improvement.”
The next part of Wright’s journey is on Jan. 31 at the Chesterton Sectional.