The envelope was small and didn’t look very promising.
Mailed from 2801 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, Indiana, Kankakee Valley’s Maggie Hufnagel knew what was contained in the minuscule envelope.
After a long process of filling out an application, writing an essay and going through interviews, it was time for Hufnagel to find out if she received the Lilly Endowment Scholarship.
No way did she think she was going to get it. She said she felt lucky enough to just get to the interview process and, again, the envelope was small.
Until she opened it.
“I was shaking,” Hufnagel said.
Free tuition and board to any school in Indiana and $900 each year for books and other expenses now belong to Hufnagel.
She originally planned to go to IUPUI because it was offering her the most money, but now with the Lilly Endowment, Hufnagel is following in the footsteps of her two older sisters and will attend Purdue University for business.
“I’ve always wanted to go to Purdue,” Hufnagel said. “Now, money isn’t an issue, so I can go there and keep on the tradition.”
With her future set, the senior still has some unfinished business at KV.
On Saturday at the Lowell Relays, she was third in 200-yard medley relay, fourth in the 50 freestyle, third in 100 backstroke and second in 400 free relay.
The school has a top 10 list for each swimming event and Hufnagel currently sits at number 11 for the 100 back. Her goal is to get into the top 10 by the end of the season, which means shaving off a about a second and a half.
That doesn’t sound like a lot of time, but it’s harder than it looks in swimming.
Hufnagel said going hard each and every practice and doing every yard coach tells her to do will help her accomplish that goal.
“She can do it,” girls swimming coach Barbara Curnow said.
As much as she’s focused on shaving off her time, Hufnagel is also focused on managing her time. A typical day for her is going to school, then a two-hour swim practice after school, which she leaves 10 minutes early from to go work as a lifeguard at the new Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott at Fair Oaks Farm.
All that while trying to find time to do homework in between. Luckily, she has a study hall during school to help with that.
“It’s a lot of struggling with time commitment,” Hufnagel said. “I just have to balance my time and my schedule.”
Hufnagel didn’t seem too concerned with her busy schedule as she spoke with an upbeat aura to her, something she brings to her teammates as one of the team’s captains.
“She takes that role for leadership which is really cool,” Burnow said. “She’s not afraid to tell kids to step up to the plate. She’s a good leader.”
If one of her teammates has a bad race, Hufnagel will be one of the first ones over there to encourage them.
The swimming pool is where she feels comfortable, not so much a meeting room, which is why she said it felt intimidating heading into her interview with the Lilly Endowment board. She said she kept telling her family how she thought she messed the interview up, but in reality, she said she realized how big of an honor it was to be considered and get to that stage.
Even now it’s hard for her to put into words what was inside that tiny envelope.
A free ride to Purdue for Maggie Hufnagel.