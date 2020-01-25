Girls swimming: Munster, Hobart's Wright rule at NCC meet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As well as Wright swam for the third-place Brickies, Munster cruised to the title.

Zavala, a sophomore, said the leadership the seniors show is a big part of the success of this year’s team.

“Everyone is really close and it’s really nice,” she said. “I’m going to be sad when the seniors graduate. I’ll miss them a lot.”

Hanas, a senior, said they not only lead by example but keep everyone upbeat on the deck.

“Once we encourage everybody, they seem excited,” she said. “It’s really nice for the underclassmen to see a championship meet like this and see how it goes. We try to motivate them to do their best and just show them how to do everything at these meets.”

Other winners for Munster were Carson Kekelik in diving and Angelica Rzeznikowski in the 500 free as well as all three relays.

“Our girls did really well,” coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty said. “We’re not quite there yet. We’re heading that way, so I was satisfied with the way they swam (Saturday).”

Munster hosts the sectional on Feb. 6 and 8.