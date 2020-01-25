Girls swimming: Munster, Hobart's Wright rule at NCC meet

MUNSTER — Hobart’s Emma Wright and Munster both appeared to make it look easy on Saturday.
The host Seahorses reigned supreme again at the Northwest Crossroads Conference Meet, defending the team title going away with 399.5 points to runner-up Lowell’s 268.5. Munster won 10 of the 12 events, as Priscilla Zavala won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly, while Casey McNulty won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Elizabeth Hanas won the 100 backstroke.
The Brickies sprinter won both the 50 free and 100 free at the Jon Jepsen Pool at Munster. Wright, the reigning state champion in the 100 free, won the 50 in 24.06 seconds and the 100 in 51.71 — both meet records.
“I just came in with a real good, pumped-up, hyped-up type of mindset,” she said.
Wright just takes it one big meet at a time and stays focused.
“I just visualize my races, and I look over my goals that I have and I just keep pushing harder in practice,” said Wright, who has a goal to get back to the state meet. “Hopefully, to win state again, yes and hopefully take the state record.”
Hobart coach Ken Cawthon was pleased with how well Wright swam.
“I’m really, really happy with where she’s at right now, and I can’t wait to see what she can do at sectionals,” he said. “We did a couple different changes with her flip turn, so it looks like it’s paying off and I’m curious what she’s going to be able to do with some numbers.”
As well as Wright swam for the third-place Brickies, Munster cruised to the title.
Zavala, a sophomore, said the leadership the seniors show is a big part of the success of this year’s team.
“Everyone is really close and it’s really nice,” she said. “I’m going to be sad when the seniors graduate. I’ll miss them a lot.”
Hanas, a senior, said they not only lead by example but keep everyone upbeat on the deck.
“Once we encourage everybody, they seem excited,” she said. “It’s really nice for the underclassmen to see a championship meet like this and see how it goes. We try to motivate them to do their best and just show them how to do everything at these meets.”
Other winners for Munster were Carson Kekelik in diving and Angelica Rzeznikowski in the 500 free as well as all three relays.
“Our girls did really well,” coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty said. “We’re not quite there yet. We’re heading that way, so I was satisfied with the way they swam (Saturday).”
Munster hosts the sectional on Feb. 6 and 8.
“We’re trying our best to get down to state this year and try and do our best at sectionals as a team,” Hanas said. “Especially in our relays, we want to get down to state. We’re just hoping that as a team we can do the best we can.”