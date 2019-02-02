ST. JOHN — Highland swimming coach Nick Castillo knows that Mya Bailey is a special swimmer.
In fact, he’s known it since she was 7 years old. That was the age when Bailey, who had been swimming at the YMCA since the age of 2, signed up to swim for Castillo’s club team. Castillo saw promise in Bailey right away, and the two bonded quickly.
“(Castillo) told me if you stay swimming and work hard you could be pretty good,” said Bailey.
Pretty good might turn out to be an understatement.
Since the beginning of her freshman year at Highland swimming under Castillo, Bailey has been one the team’s most reliable swimmers, competing in the 100-yard backstroke, 100 butterfly and 400 freestyle. Castillo credits her constant focus for early success.
“I never have to yell at her,” Castillo said. “You just never have to worry about her work ethic.”
Castillo said that his history with Bailey has invaluable transitioning her from club to high school competition. For Bailey, it has felt like a seamless transition.
“It’s the same verbiage,” said Castillo. “We get each other.”
Bailey’s ability to propel herself underwater has proved to be a skill that has separated her from her peers early in high school career. On Saturday, she was able to consistently cross the halfway mark before breaking into her stroke.
“She can feel her body underwater,” Castillo said. “She moves through the water so gracefully. As a coach and former swimmer, I don’t know how the heck she does it.”
Bailey, who gave up track and field to focus on swimming full time, is still navigating the early stages of the normal high school experience. She likes going to the mall with her friends, her math class, and listening to the rapper G Herbo.
Bailey electrified audiences Saturday afternoon when she broke both the sectional and Lake Central pool record in the 100 back (55.83 seconds). For Castillo and Bailey, it was a high point in an already-special season.
“It all paid off today,” said Castillo. “The best part is she’s got more to give.”
Breaking records has been something of a recurring event with Bailey, who recently broke her school record in the event, which had previously been held by current Purdue swimmer Jackie Smailis.
Bailey hopes to follow Smailis into the ranks of collegiate swimmers, with Cal being her dream school. However, she’s also aiming to compete at the highest level: the Olympics.
“I never thought that swimming would be something that I’d do for my whole life like this,” said Bailey. “But now I’m pretty sure that I will.”
Castillo doesn’t see any reason to doubt her lofty goals.
“She’s a freshman,” Castillo said. “We get bigger. We get stronger. The sky’s the limit for her.”
For now, the focus is on next week’s state tournament, where Bailey will compete in the backstroke.
“I want to place at state,” said Bailey, talking about her short-term goals. “Obviously, keep winning. One day, I do want to win at state.”