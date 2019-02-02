ST. JOHN — The overjoyed Lake Central girls swimming team pushed their coach into the pool in celebration before jumping in themselves after winning the school’s first girls sectional title in 15 years.
Swimming in their home pool, the Indians tallied 437.5 points, edging out Munster, who scored 454. The Lake Central victory marked the 17th sectional championship in school history and ended a four-year-winning streak by the Seahorses.
“It was a complete team effort,” said Lake Central coach Todd Smolinksi, moments before his trip in the pool. “It needed to be. It’s a competitive sectional. Nobody gives you anything.”
Lake Central took control of the meet early, winning each of the first four races. Sophomores Hanna Spoolstra and Paige Bakker had career days. Spoolstra took first in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle, while Bakker won the 50 and 100 free. Both swimmers took part in Lake Central’s 400 freestyle relay, while Bakker opened the day on the 200 medley relay team. Both relay teams were victorious.
“They’re experienced swimmers,” Smolinski said. “They may be young in high school, but they’ve grown up in the pool.”
In all, the Indians claimed first place in seven of the day’s 12 races.
Lake Central will send Bakker, Spoolstra and senior Michaela Spears, who won the 200 individual medley, and their 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Lake Central’s Bakker managed to break sectional records in both her individual races: the 50 free (23.47) and 100 freestyle (51.6).
“We knew she was in the reach of it,” said Smolinski. “She’d been talking about it. She was in the right mindset today.”
Before the 100 freestyle race, all the competitors were led to the pool by previous record holder Holly Spears. After topping the record, which had stood since 2014, Bakker didn’t realize that she’d broke the record until she was halfway through her cool down swim.
She said that it felt bittersweet to break the record in the presence of Spears.
“She did tell me that records are meant to be broken,” said Bakker.
All of Saturday’s first-place finishers have earned a spot in next weekend's state finals in Indianapolis.
Munster, CP, Highland also shine
Munster won the 200 freestyle relay. Freshman Priscilla Zavala narrowly edged Lake Central junior Maggie DePirro to win the 100 butterfly.
Munster will send Zavala and their 200 freestyle relay team. They will be joined by senior Moira Glowacki and sophomore Carson Kekilik, who qualified by finishing in the top four in the diving competition.
Crown Point junior Jordan Artim earned her way into the state finals by winning the 200 freestyle and breaking the state-cut time in the 50 freestyle.
Highland freshman Mya Bailey earned a spot as well, winning the 100 backstroke. Bailey, who had broken her school record in the backstroke earlier this year, broke a six-year old sectional record (55.83). Her time also broke a three-year-old pool record.