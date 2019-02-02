CHESTERTON — Emma Wright was patiently waiting in the pool after swimming the 100-yard free when a loud gasp went up from the crowd.
Wright’s time had just been posted on the scoreboard and when the Hobart sophomore turned her head, she just had to laugh.
50.00
Wright broke a nine-year sectional record, besting Portage grad Cristina Gonzalez's 2010 record of 51.41 seconds. Wright came into the event hoping to go sub-50 seconds, but now she has a goal in mind for when she competes at next weekend’s state swim finals in Indianapolis.
“I can’t believe that I got 50 flat,” Wright said. “It’s so funny to me. I really wanted to get under, but I’ll have to settle for this. It’s incredible to be able to set the record, I didn’t even know what the records were until we got here for prelims.”
Wright earned the rare distinction of being the only non-Chesterton swimmer to experience the thrill of victory on Saturday. Wright also captured the 50 free by posting a time of 23.47, coming just 0.12 seconds away from beating former Chesterton star Vanessa Krause’s sectional record from 2014.
Wright finished just outside the top 20 in both events at the state finals as a freshman and she’s eager to get back to Indianapolis after gaining valuable experience last year.
“Next weekend is definitely going to be fun,” Wright said. “I’m definitely going to try and get under 50 seconds next weekend. It’s something I really want to do.”
Trojans nearly sweep
Chesterton captured first place finishes in 10 of 12 events on Saturday and the Trojans finished with 565.50 points in a runaway victory over the rest of the competition. Valparaiso took second place with 406.50 points while Portage and Michigan City finished in a tie for third place with 245 points.
Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel was proud of the way the Trojans competed on Saturday, but he was saving any outward showing of emotion until next weekend’s state finals. Having coached Chesterton since 1980, Kinel was more about technicalities than he was about letting emotions take over him with the sectional victory.
“It’s about looking at the little things,” Kinel said. “Today was a day to work out the little details and concentrate on getting better.”
Chesterton senior Jaclyn Klimczak was dominant on Saturday in the final meet in her home pool. The Cincinnati recruit was the first Chesterton swimmer in the pool on Saturday afternoon, leading off the victorious 200 medley relay (1:45.32) before coming back almost immediately and winning the 200 individual medley (2:03.01) in the third event of the meet. Klimczak added victories in the 100 back (55.23) and the 400 free relay (3:35.16) in the final event of the day. Klimczak’s time in the back set a sectional record, beating Chesterton alum Cara Kroeger’s 2017 record by 0.15 seconds.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet that it’s my final meet at home,” Klimczak said. “Once I get in and change it might, but we still have practices all of next week. It will hit me eventually.”
Jaclyn’s sister, Maisyn, will also have a full plate at next weekend’s state meet. The sophomore captured a pair of relay victories while also winning the 200 free (1:52.31) and the f00 Free (4:56.64). Maisyn will compete in all four events at state for the second straight year.
“It’s a good feeling knowing that I’m contributing,” Maisyn said. “Coach (Kinel) always talks about the tradition of being on this team. It’s an honor to be a part of that.”
State bound
Several swimmers did enough to qualify for state despite not winning their events on Saturday. Valparaiso’s Jackie Bontrager finished just behind Maisyn Klimczak in the 200 free, but qualified for state with a time of 1:52.54, hitting the state cut time by 0.33 seconds.
Valparaiso’s Maddi Johnson (5:02.45) and Chesterton’s Lauren Unruh (5:03.55) each qualified in the 500 free, coming in under the qualifying time of 5:05.41 seconds.