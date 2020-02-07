Girls swimming notes: Chesterton and Lake Central primed for sectional finals

Mat Pavlovich isn’t trying to put a heightened importance on Saturday’s girls sectional swimming championships. The Chesterton coach is simply hoping his swimmers do enough to advance to next weekends state finals

The Trojans got off to a good start on Thursday night, winning nine events during the sectional prelims at Valparaiso. Chesterton will enter the sectional finals as the top seed in all three relays and the Trojans will have the top-three seeds in three other events.

“I’m trying not to have sectionals be the be all and end all of the season,” Pavlovich said. “We’re aiming to get down to state. We just need to qualify on Saturday.”

The winner of each event at Saturday’s sectional finals will advance to next weekend’s state finals in Indianapolis. Other swimmers can qualify if they reach the state qualifying cut time. This is where the stress will start to set in for Pavlovich.

“We have a lot of teammates that are competing against each other for different spots,” Pavlovich said. “The hope is that whoever wins, we just hope the one who doesn’t swims fast enough to get down to state.”