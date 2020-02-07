Girls swimming notes: Chesterton and Lake Central primed for sectional finals

Mat Pavlovich isn’t trying to put a heightened importance on Saturday’s girls sectional swimming championships. The Chesterton coach is simply hoping his swimmers do enough to advance to next weekends state finals
The Trojans got off to a good start on Thursday night, winning nine events during the sectional prelims at Valparaiso. Chesterton will enter the sectional finals as the top seed in all three relays and the Trojans will have the top-three seeds in three other events.
“I’m trying not to have sectionals be the be all and end all of the season,” Pavlovich said. “We’re aiming to get down to state. We just need to qualify on Saturday.”
The winner of each event at Saturday’s sectional finals will advance to next weekend’s state finals in Indianapolis. Other swimmers can qualify if they reach the state qualifying cut time. This is where the stress will start to set in for Pavlovich.
“We have a lot of teammates that are competing against each other for different spots,” Pavlovich said. “The hope is that whoever wins, we just hope the one who doesn’t swims fast enough to get down to state.”
One the hotly contested races on Saturday will be in the 100-yard backstroke where Chesterton freshman Jordan Alders held off junior teammate Mady Elliott by 0.85 seconds. Four freshmen qualified for the finals in the event, including Chesterton’s Olivia Piunti, LaPorte’s Lauren Miskowicz and Valparaiso’s Isabel Piggott.
Chesterton’s stars shined on Thursday as junior Maisyn Klimczak picked up the top spot in the 200 free (1 minute, 53.47 seconds) and 500 free (5:04.98) with little resistance. Sophomore Alana Jardenil is the top seed in the 200 individual medley (2:07.36) by more than a second and she set a Chesterton record in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.52).
“You set a school record at Chesterton, that means something,” Pavlovich said. “We had some kids get some season-best times, some record times. We still have some more strings to pull. We’re looking forward to Saturday.”
Hobart’s Emma Wright officially began her defense of her state title in the 100 freestyle, holding off Chesterton’s Veronika Ozimek by more than two seconds. Wright hit the wall in 50.56, just over a half second slower than her victorious time from last season’s state finals. Wright also had the top time in the 50 free (23.44).
Lake Central ready for finals
Lake Central coach Todd Smolinski knew his heavy hitters would do their job at Munster. What Smolinski didn’t quite expect was how the rest of his team would fare.
Lake Central freshman Megan Soeka turned some heads by qualifying for the sectional final in the 100 back (1:06.63). Soeka held off Highland’s Emily Marvel by 0.42 seconds for the last spot in the finals.
“That was an absolute huge swim from Megan,” Smolinski said. “I don’t think anybody expected that.”
Lake Central senior Maggie DePirro is seeded second in the 100 butterfly (59.62) and third in 200 IM (2:15.47). Soeka and DePirro were solid contributors for the Indians in addition to the star quartet of senior Michaela Spears, sophomore Jourie Wilson and juniors Hanna Spoolstra and Paige Bakker.
Paige Bakker is top seeded in the 50 free (23.64) and 100 free (51.95), while Michaela Spears (200 IM, 2:12.53) and Jourie Wilson (100 back, 58.45) also earned top seeds. The trio combined with Hanna Spoolstra to get the top seed in the 400 free relay (3:41.20).
“The goal was trying to get them to qualify for Saturday,” Smolinski said. “We haven’t hit our peak yet. Now the goal is to get down to state.”
Munster’s Priscilla Zavala will be the top seed in four events, including the 100 butterfly and 200 free. Zavala was also part of Munster’s top-seeded 200 medley and 200 free relays. Munster’s Angelica Rzeznikowski (500 free) and Crown Point’s Jordan Artim (100 breast) will also enter Saturday’s finals as top seeds.