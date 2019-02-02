CHESTERTON — The chants of “she’s a freshman” came screaming out of the Chesterton student section on Saturday afternoon during the IHSAA girls sectional swimming and diving finals.
They came when Alana Jardenil captured the 100-yard-breaststroke title. They came when Veronika Ozimek took part in multiple state-qualifying relay victories. Both freshmen also delivered a pair of second-place finishes and will await to see if their times are good enough to add several more races to their plate next weekend in Indianapolis.
That Jardenil and Ozimek contributed to Chesterton’s dominant victory over rival Valparaiso and the rest of the field on Saturday wasn’t a surprise. Underclassmen holding their own has become an expectation for the Trojans, who won their 20th straight sectional crown.
“The whole philosophy about building a successful program is you have young swimmers who can come in right away and contribute,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “You lose someone and you gain someone.”
Ozimek helped the Trojans win the 200 free relay (1 minute, 37.42 seconds) and the 400 free relay (3:35.16). Ozimek was the lead swimmer in each relay and she also took second place in the 100 Free (53.23), barely missing the state cut time by .54 seconds.
Jardenil held off senior teammate Jenn Gillen to qualify for state in the 100 breast with a time of 1:04.82. The freshman also finished right behind sophomore teammate Sophia Gill (58.35) in the 100 butterfly, missing the state-cut time by less than three seconds.
“I feel so honored and humbled to be able to swim for Chesterton,” Jardenil said. “You get ready for an event like this and you think ‘Chesterton Trojans’ and it’s good to be a part of. I didn’t know where I was going to go school and I’m so happy that I’m here.”
It wasn’t just the freshmen that did well for the Trojans on Saturday as the sophomore class, led by Gill and Maisyn Klimczak, also brought home three individual titles as well as contributing to three relay victories. Gill will be making her first individual state appearance in the 100 fly. Gill competed in the 200 relay last year in Indianapolis.
“It’s a big opportunity to be going to state (as an individual),” Gill said. “We’re honored as underclassmen to keep things going. You’re not sure if you’ll be able to do it, then you get on the blocks and you know you’ve got this.”