Griffin Poulsen goes the distance — and then some — for Munster swimming

MUNSTER — Being a distance swimmer requires Munster senior Griffin Poulsen to swim anywhere from 11,000 to 12,000 yards each day during the height of his training. Done properly, this takes him anywhere from three to three-and-a-half hours.

And sometimes even that isn’t enough to properly test his limits.

“You just throw the book at him with some of these sets that nobody else can do that he just knocks out,” Munster Swim Club coach Matt Lee said. “It’s so much of a learning curve as a coach trying to write for Griffin specifically because of how special of a swimmer he is. He makes you think outside the box.”

Munster High School swim coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty puts it even simpler.

“He’s always been a distance master,” Schmidt-McNulty said.

Poulsen will put his miles of training to the test at the IHSAA State Finals at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI beginning in Friday night’s preliminary rounds. He’ll swim both the 200- and 500-yard freestyle in addition to a couple of Munster relays.

The 500 freestyle, on paper, is Poulsen’s best chance at a high spot on the podium come Saturday’s finals. He finished seventh in the state as a junior in 4:36.66 and went one second faster than that to win the Hobart Sectional last weekend.

Truth be told, the 500 is a sprint for Poulsen. His best events are the 1,000 and 1,650 distances in club.

“Distance swimming definitely takes a certain mindset,” Poulsen said. “You’re alone in your thoughts the majority of it and need to stay engaged.”

Finding things to do — whether that be in the water or out of it — hasn’t been much of a problem for Poulsen.

Last year he achieved Eagle Scout rank within the Boy Scouts. Achieving the highest rank the troop awarded meant earning 21 merit badges, holding a position of leadership and completing a charitable project of his choosing from start to finish.

Poulsen picked up his leadership status through being the troop chaplain’s aid and helping organize the non-denominational religious services.

He kept his project within the Munster school walls by finding and repurposing a pair of stone benches originally gifted to the school by the class of 1969 that were lost in the shuffle of school construction and ultimately left in a shed.

Poulsen restored the benches as close as he could to the originals based on old yearbook images. When it came to laying the foundation and rebuilding the 500-pound slabs he got additional help from both his scout troop and Munster swim teammates.

“Having all of their help was nice,” Poulsen said. “That’s the great thing about high school swimming — the team-building is a big part of it. Without them I definitely wouldn’t have been able to get my project done.”

Poulsen plans to swim in college where he wants to study mechanical or aeronautical engineering. He’s got family ties to the armed forces — his grandfather was in the Navy and uncle was in the Marine Corps — and has put thought toward enlisting himself.

But before then comes one more state finals.

Lake Central senior Zach Ramacci won the Valparaiso diving regional and leads a group of four locals who will compete in diving. Joining Ramacci are junior teammate Aidan Blaze, Hobart senior Ethan Ferba and Highland senior Logan Opilka.

Chesterton leads all local schools with six athletes across nine swim events. That positions the Trojans to compete at the top end of the team standings. Lake Central and Munster will each send four individuals. The Indians snapped the Seahorses’ state-record 36-year sectional win streak last weekend. Both join Chesterton in also fielding three relay teams.

Crown Point, Portage and Valparaiso will also compete.

