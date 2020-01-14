There was never a question in Riley Henslee’s mind that he was going to the pool.
It was Dec. 19, just one day after his mother, Lisa, passed away after a courageous battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The Wheeler senior swimmer was due to compete against North Newton and he felt drawn to the pool.
“I knew that I had to be there because I knew that she’d want me to be there,” Riley said. “I went to the event and I won.”
Many of Riley’s family members were in attendance for that first meet, including his younger brother, Nolan, a freshman on Wheeler’s swim team. Nolan has eased his way into high school competition after he spent much of the 2017-18 school year battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Nolan had his final treatment a week before his birthday in June 2018 and received a clean bill of health just as eighth grade started.
“I was pretty emotional when I found out (I was clean),” Nolan said. “It took about six months to get back to doing everything that I could do in athletics.”
Nolan lost all of his hair when he went through cancer treatment and his friends responded by shaving their heads in support. That emotional support continued a week before Christmas when Lisa passed away.
“Everyone has been so incredible to us,” Riley said. “People have reached out to us to see if we need anything. At least 50 people or more sent texts or called right away. We’re a tight family here at Wheeler. We’re all really close to one another.”
Wheeler coach Rob Gass has known the Henslee family for years, dating back to having Nolan as a student when the now-freshman was going through his cancer treatments. Nolan would shuttle between classes and treatments while trying to convince his cross-country coaches that he could go run a half mile. For everything that Nolan went through with his health, Gass and Riley never heard him complain once.
“Nolan showed me what he was capable of,” Gass said. “Both of them showed the same qualities and the same determination. Riley is going to be a leader of men. He has that natural gift and ability.”
Both Riley and Nolan have found refuge in the water in the wake of their mother’s passing. Nolan has found it as a way to “get out of the house,” while Riley has embraced the competition while carrying her memory onto the pool deck.
“I feel like she’s with me when I’m out there,” Riley said.
Riley thought of his mother on Saturday during the Greater South Shore Swim Championships where he won four events, including edging out senior teammate Sonny Vitello in the 50 freestyle with a personal-best time of 22.79 seconds. Riley was also a member of the 400 freestyle relay squad that shattered the conference record by over three seconds. The Bearcats dominated the competition, edging out Bishop Noll 501-284 in the overall standings. Nolan contributed as well, finishing in fourth place in the 200 freestyle relay.
“I can’t even describe it,” Riley said. “That was the most perfect swim meet that we could ever have. It was a once-in-a-lifetime meet for us.”
The performance has Riley hoping the Bearcats can keep up their momentum into the postseason when bigger schools show up in the pool. Regardless of where the season ends for Wheeler, Gass already stands in amazement at how the Henslee’s have competed this year.
“Both of these kids have taken everything that life has thrown at them,” Gass said. “They were dealt a harsh blow and they’ve kept moving on. They’re sad, they’re emotional, but they also know that life is life. They know how to persevere. They were raised right.”