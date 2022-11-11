Hobart’s Daeges Morgan joined diving to have something to do, now she’s one of area’s best

Eleven years of gymnastics took a toll on Hobart senior Daeges Morgan. A fractured wrist forced her to tumble exclusively on her right hand. A torn tendon in her ankle made landing flips both tough and painful.

The injuries lingered so Morgan gave up club gymnastics and wavered back-and-forth up until it was nearly time for her high school junior season to start before opting to turn in her leotard.

The problem was she knew she’d miss the adrenaline from flipping and the competition filling her winters between volleyball in the fall and the high jump in the spring.

So she signed up for the diving team.

“I knew nothing about it,” Morgan said, laughing. “I pretty much did it because it seemed fun.”

Given the niche nature of the sport it’s not uncommon for inexperienced divers to walk through the doors of the Hobart natatorium and join coach Katie Rinas’s diving team. What is uncommon is for them to have the sort of immediate success Morgan did.

In her first season of competitive diving, Morgan nailed a final dive to win the Northwest Crossroads Conference championship, finished fourth in the sectional just 0.05 points ahead of fifth despite a failed dive late in competition and flirted with the top eight and a trip to the state meet before ultimately finishing 11th in the regional.

So much for a learning curve.

“I was really surprised I was able to catch on so quickly, I guess, but really I did it to have fun and am loving it,” she said. “I loved gymnastics but I have just such a passion for diving now.”

Morgan’s affinity with diving started day one of practice. Some of the more experienced Hobart divers coaxed her into attempting a few of the more complicated dives to get a sense of what she could do.

To their surprise, Morgan nailed them.

“She kind of came in and it was like, ‘Oh, this is what we do here,’” Rinas said. “They were having her throw a forward one and a half standing off the end of the board. Like, that’s not normal. But she kind of thought it was a normal thing to do so she went and did it.”

That was all Rinas needed to see.

“You can kind of tell in the first week who has it,” Rinas said. “Obviously there’s a lot of physical skill involved but a lot of it is fear and having the guts to go for something which she did right away.”

The flips and turns came naturally to Morgan, given her gymnastics background. The landings were the trouble.

In the diving well, landing head first is a commonplace. Those sorts of dives typically score better.

Landing head first on a gymnastics mat can knock you out cold.

“That took some getting used to,” Morgan said.

Morgan’s crash course in diving went from getting over any fears hitting the water to forward somersaults. Then came longer and more complicated turns. Then inward dives. By the end of the second week she was hitting reverses and suddenly a routine took shape.

Morgan kept her dives relatively simple her junior year but has plans of increasing the difficulty this season in hopes of making it down to the state meet and drawing interest from college programs. She already started working on three new dives the first week of practice after captaining the volleyball team and will spend the next couple of months sharpening her routine.

“It’s going to be a battle. It’s going to be tough,” Rinas said. “But if somebody is going to do it, it can definitely be Daeges.”

With Morgan’s final season comes something she didn’t have last year — expectations.

As a diving newcomer, she didn’t know who the talented divers were or what it was like to battle for a sectional transfer spot into the regional. She just went and did it. There was an element of freeness that at least, in part, played into her accomplishments.

Those new expectations bring nerves. But nerves can be good, Morgan said.

It’s why she signed up for diving on a whim to begin with.

“I’m really stressed, to be honest,” she said. “Not in a bad way because I’m excited. I really want to focus and want to push myself to get better every single day. Volleyball just ended, and when I’m in volleyball I’m focused on volleyball. Now it’s time to get back into diving and really do the absolute best I can this season and whatever that is, it is.”