Hobart's Wright comes up short in 100 free title defense

INDIANAPOLIS — Emma Wright entered this weekend as the hunted.

Now the Hobart junior is back to being the hunter.

Wright came up short in her bid to become a two-time IHSAA champion in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in third place on Saturday afternoon at the IUPUI Natatorium. Wright added a 10th-place finish in the 50 free after coming into the weekend as the top seed in the sprint. Wright failed to qualify for the finals on Friday night, but bounced back with a strong race on Saturday in the fastest event of the meet.

“I’m not disappointed in anything,” Wright said. “It happened. I’m feeling pretty good right now.”

Wright talked after the meet on Saturday afternoon about dealing with the pressure of coming into Indianapolis as the top seed in the 50 free and the defending state champion in the 100 free. While she came up short of her goals, the junior sprinter wasn’t feeling sorry for herself.

“There was definitely some unintentional pressure,” Wright said. “I’m proud of myself. I wanted to defend the state title, but I tried not to think about it.”

