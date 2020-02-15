You are the owner of this article.
Hobart's Wright comes up short in 100 free title defense
Girls swimming | State finals

Hobart's Wright comes up short in 100 free title defense

INDIANAPOLIS — Emma Wright entered this weekend as the hunted.

Now the Hobart junior is back to being the hunter.

Wright came up short in her bid to become a two-time IHSAA champion in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in third place on Saturday afternoon at the IUPUI Natatorium. Wright added a 10th-place finish in the 50 free after coming into the weekend as the top seed in the sprint. Wright failed to qualify for the finals on Friday night, but bounced back with a strong race on Saturday in the fastest event of the meet.

“I’m not disappointed in anything,” Wright said. “It happened. I’m feeling pretty good right now.”

Wright talked after the meet on Saturday afternoon about dealing with the pressure of coming into Indianapolis as the top seed in the 50 free and the defending state champion in the 100 free. While she came up short of her goals, the junior sprinter wasn’t feeling sorry for herself.

“There was definitely some unintentional pressure,” Wright said. “I’m proud of myself. I wanted to defend the state title, but I tried not to think about it.”

Wright shook off the disappointment of not getting into the finals in the 50 free to come back and swim a strong race on Saturday. Her time of 23.53 seconds was 0.2 seconds faster than her time on Friday night, giving her the best improvement of anyone in the race.

“Statistically, Emma is a much better swimmer on the second day of a meet,” Hobart coach Ken Cawthon said. “She swam a lot better in the 50 today.”

Wright came back strong in the 100 free with a time of 50.52 and finished in third place behind Bloomington South sophomore Kristina Paegle (49.57) and Carmel sophomore Gretchen Luekin (49.76).

“It was a great swim,” Cawthon said of Wright’s race in the 100. “Swimming at a meet like this, it’s a great mental game. She did a great job.”

Wright recognized by the end of the event that she’ll be back into an underdog position next season as she closes out her high school career chasing Paegle in the 100 and Evansville Memorial’s Elizabeth Broshears in the 50.

“I’ll sleep on it a little, but I’ll be back and I’ll work even harder,” Wright said.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

