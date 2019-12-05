It seems that everyone is coming after Emma Wright this year.
The Hobart junior is used to people chasing after her in the pool, like the rest of her competition did when she won the state title in the 100-yard freestyle last February in Indianapolis.
It’s the chasing on land, more specifically, over the phone, that is giving Wright some pause. Now that she is a junior, Wright is a sought-after recruit and her phone hasn’t stopped ringing this fall with college coaches hoping to land a commitment.
“At first, it was all a little overwhelming,” Wright said. “I’ve just tried to take it all in and go slow with the process.”
Wright isn’t ready to disclose her preferred list of schools, or even which colleges are recruiting her, but the interest is certainly there. As Wright was discussing her goals for this season with The Times, another phone call came in. Another school to consider. Another option on the table.
“I’m seeing a lot of self-growth from Emma this season,” Hobart coach Ken Cawthon said. “She’s keeping her eye on the prize. We know that high school (swimming) is such a small piece of the puzzle. We know this isn’t is for Emma.”
Wright has enlisted Cawthon’s help, as well as her parents, in sifting through all the college attention. She aims to make a verbal commitment this spring, but now that the high school season is in full swing, she’s stepping back from making visits.
“I’m focused on the season now,” Wright said. “The goal now is to drop time. Obviously, I want to win (state) again and I’d love to break the state record, which would mean dropping a lot of time, but I’m focused on improving myself right now.”
Wright won the 100 free with a time of 49.95 seconds at the IUPUI Natatorium on Feb. 9. She still has some work to do to beat Amy Bilquist of Carmel's state record of 48.36 from 2015. Repeating won’t be easy as the top 11 finishers from the 100 free, including Lake Central’s Paige Bakker, were all underclassmen last year.
Wright also just missed the cut for the finals of the 50 free, which is something she’d like to rectify this season.
“I’ve been practicing a ton and watching a lot of my videos from the sectional and state races last year,” Wright said. “One thing I noticed from state was there’s a lot of improvement to be made in my foot turns.”
Improving those turns has become a focus of her training, along with a concentrated effort in the weight room. Throw in honors classes, the college phone calls and the USA Swimming Futures Championships in North Carolina last August and Wright has certainly had a full plate.
“Emma has a lot of goals in front of her,” Cawthon said. “This year she is one of our captains and it isn’t because of the state title and all that. She fits in every category that we look for. She is a phenomenal leader and a role model for our younger swimmers. It’s easier to coach in the water than it is on land and she’s doing a great job of that.”
Wright loves spending time with her teammates, in large part because she can be one of many in the Hobart family instead of being singled out. That said, when the gun goes off and the race begins, Wright is happy to be part of the chase.
“I’m using it all as motivation right now,” Wright said. “I know people are coming after me and I’m using it as an advantage and as something to push me harder.”