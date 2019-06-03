Kevin Kinel has built a lasting legacy in his five decades associated with Chesterton swimming.
Kinel, 63, came to the realization that it was time to retire not too long after the latest boys and girls seasons ended. He’s amassed 51 sectional titles combined, four team state titles for the boys and a state runner-up finish for the girls.
The school year ended this past week, but Kinel is continuing to coach the summer swim program before he leaves the deck.
“I’m trying to help with the transition, so I’m still busy,” said Kinel when reached by phone Monday. “None of this has really hit me yet. It will next fall, that’s for sure.”
Kinel graduated from Chesterton in 1974, just one year after athletic director Garry Nallenweg, and they both bleed maroon.
“We grew up in the same neighborhood,” Nallenweg said. “We went to Chesterton High School together. We went down to (Indiana University) together. We’ve bummed around for an awful long time. I always thought he was going to go out the same time I was. I’m going next year, so I was hoping he’d hang in for one more year. I tried to talk him into going one more year with me.”
Kinel built Chesterton into a state swimming power after he took over as head coach of both teams in 1980.
“It’s been a long haul,” he said. “With grandkids and things like that, my wife is retired now, it seemed like the right time. I also felt we have a nice nucleus coming back. ... I don’t feel like I’m leaving when the cupboard is bare or anything like that.”
Kinel’s two grandchildren live in California, so now he’ll have more time to visit with them for more than just a week. He’s forever linked to Chesterton.
“It’s been a legacy,” Kinel said. “I think it’s been an identity for some point. That’s always been in the back of my mind, ‘What’s going to happen next?’ But I think I have some other consulting things, that I’m going to be able to keep in it, but also have time to see the grandkids and time to do some of the things I’ve wanted to do and travel and do some of that. I feel like it’s in a good place right now.”
So is Chesterton swimming, working on 20 straight DAC titles for the girls and 23 for the boys. Kinel coached 51 individual and relay state champions.
“We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good swimmers and through the years there’s a story behind each of them,” he said. “There’s a story behind each of the teams and each of the championships. Those are things that really make me feel good and feel proud of things as I look past that.
“It’s not like you’re having one year 40 times, there’s a building to it, there are stair steps, so to speak. It’s been a real fun ride.”
Nallenweg said Kinel put Chesterton on the map.
“He’s a Hall of Fame coach,” he said. “He did it the right way, his way. He’s the most humble coach you’re ever going to come about. He’s always giving credit to the kids, the assistants. He’s a tremendous, phenomenal coach.
“It’s not going to be the same going down to that pool, and not seeing Kevin down there. He’s paid his dues. He’s entitled, and we wish him nothing but the very best.”