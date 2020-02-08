Kroeger’s return sparks Chesterton to 21st straight sectional title

VALPARAISO — Olivia Kroeger waited two long years to get back to the top of the sectional podium.

The climb was worth it for the Chesterton swimmer.

Kroeger capped off her rehab from two knee surgeries on Saturday afternoon as the junior won the 100-yard butterfly and contributed to the record-setting 200 medley relay at the Valparaiso Sectional. Chesterton won nine events, leading the the Trojans to their 21st straight sectional title.

“It was hard not being able to swim last year with my teammates,” Kroeger said. “I tried to make it to as many meets as possible. It means a lot to be able to get back here and win. It validates everything that I’ve been through.”

Kroeger won the 100 fly as a freshman and finished 15th at the 2018 state finals. Kroeger then began experiencing complications with her knee that led to her kneecap sliding in and out of place. As her teammates were preparing for sectionals last January, Kroeger underwent surgery on her left knee. She followed that up with surgery on her right knee in April and was out of the pool until August.