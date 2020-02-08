Kroeger’s return sparks Chesterton to 21st straight sectional title

VALPARAISO — Olivia Kroeger waited two long years to get back to the top of the sectional podium.
The climb was worth it for the Chesterton swimmer.
Kroeger capped off her rehab from two knee surgeries on Saturday afternoon as the junior won the 100-yard butterfly and contributed to the record-setting 200 medley relay at the Valparaiso Sectional. Chesterton won nine events, leading the the Trojans to their 21st straight sectional title.
“It was hard not being able to swim last year with my teammates,” Kroeger said. “I tried to make it to as many meets as possible. It means a lot to be able to get back here and win. It validates everything that I’ve been through.”
Kroeger won the 100 fly as a freshman and finished 15th at the 2018 state finals. Kroeger then began experiencing complications with her knee that led to her kneecap sliding in and out of place. As her teammates were preparing for sectionals last January, Kroeger underwent surgery on her left knee. She followed that up with surgery on her right knee in April and was out of the pool until August.
“Her perseverance has been great all year,” Chesterton first-year coach Mat Pavlovich said. “For her to do what she did today, it was a huge shot in the arm for us. To be part of a record-setting medley to start off the meet, it was really a great start.”
The Trojans finished the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 44.33 seconds, shaving 0.63 seconds off Chesterton’s 2017 record, which included Kroeger’s older sister, Cara. Maisyn Klimczak (200 freestyle, 1:52.30) and Veronika Ozimek (200 individual medley, 2:05.73) continued Chesterton’s domination in the next two events. Klimczak would later add sectional victories in the 500 free (4:59.39) and combine with Ozimek to win the 400 free relay (3:32.55).
“We’re feeling really good coming out of this,” Klimczak said. “Most of the team is still half-tapered. We’ve still got some work to do getting ready for next week.”
Chesterton also had wins in the 200 free relay (1:38.24), 100 backstroke (Mady Elliott, 56.39) and 100 breaststroke (Alana Jardenil, 1:04.67). Jardenil broke Chesterton’s school record in the 100 breast during Thursday’s prelims and the sophomore was thrilled with a few other records the Trojans set Saturday.
“It was fun to come to (Valparaiso’s) new pool and set a bunch of records,” Jardenil said. “That said, there is still some space to drop some time before the year is over.”
Hobart junior Emma Wright continued her march toward defending her state title in the 100 free by holding off Ozimek down the stretch. Wright hit the wall in 50.07, narrowly missing her 2019 sectional record of 50.00. Wright did set a sectional record in the 50 free, finishing in 23.20. Wright’s two sectional titles helped lead the Brickies to a third-place finish.
“I had a lot of adrenaline coming into today,” Wright said. “I wore my lucky Crocs. I’m superstitious. Not getting (under 50 seconds) in the 100, that has sparked something in me. I’m going to fix anything that I can fix over the next several days and be ready for next week.”
Host Valparaiso took second behind a strong showing from Aliya Decker. The freshman took third in the 200 IM (2:09.28) and 500 Free (5:08.69). Senior Ruba Alboed led the Vikings to their lone sectional title in diving (343.35).