Lake Central swimmer Jourie Wilson aims to state her case

Kilinski credits Wilson for embracing the challenges that come with swimming for a new coach in her final high school season. Although Kilinski and Smolinski both worked alongside one another splitting boys and girls duties, respectively, previously they did so with different philosophies.

With Kilinski, Wilson finds herself in the weight room more often. If she’s not lifting, she’s swimming.

“It’s been taxing,” Wilson said. “It’s taken a lot out of me. I’m not going to lie.”

Even still, Wilson went to work pulling laps in the pool and time in the weight room. Her commitment, Kilinski said, has been critical to his process of implementing his coaching theories. Wilson’s buy-in sets the tone.

“She’s the leader of the team. It’s that simple,” Kilinski said. “Everybody looks up to Jourie. I coach differently than Todd and he coaches differently than me. There’s no wrong way to do it but we’ve both got different ways of getting to the end result. The team is slowly adjusting to how I like to do it, and she’s been right there leading the way.”