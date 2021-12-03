Lake Central swimmer Jourie Wilson aims to state her case

ST. JOHN — Lake Central senior Jourie Wilson doesn’t describe the 100-yard backstroke like a race or exercise.
She speaks almost like she’s talking about a friend.
“It’s complicated,” Wilson said. “I’ve got this home feeling about it. Like, that’s my baby. I’ve kind of made it my own and feel really comfortable with it because I’ve swam it so many times. I can feel it. I can feel it when I’m swimming.”
Wilson’s connection with the backstroke is difficult even for her to explain but evident on the stopwatch. She already owns the Lake Central program record and finished ninth in the IHSAA state finals each of the past two seasons.
Frustratingly, the gap between Wilson and a spot in the finals heat has been just 0.18 seconds both years. When coach Jeff Kilinski took over the girls program from Todd Smolinski mid-summer he met with Wilson and asked if she was happy finishing one spot shy of the podium race.
She wasn’t.
“I remember her being dumbfounded,” Kilinski said. “Like, how could you say that? I said, ‘Well, are you?’ She said, ‘No.’ Now our goal is to get on the podium this year. That’s the target.”
Wilson is sticking to it.
“I do not plan on being ninth again,” she said.
Kilinski credits Wilson for embracing the challenges that come with swimming for a new coach in her final high school season. Although Kilinski and Smolinski both worked alongside one another splitting boys and girls duties, respectively, previously they did so with different philosophies.
With Kilinski, Wilson finds herself in the weight room more often. If she’s not lifting, she’s swimming.
“It’s been taxing,” Wilson said. “It’s taken a lot out of me. I’m not going to lie.”
Even still, Wilson went to work pulling laps in the pool and time in the weight room. Her commitment, Kilinski said, has been critical to his process of implementing his coaching theories. Wilson’s buy-in sets the tone.
“She’s the leader of the team. It’s that simple,” Kilinski said. “Everybody looks up to Jourie. I coach differently than Todd and he coaches differently than me. There’s no wrong way to do it but we’ve both got different ways of getting to the end result. The team is slowly adjusting to how I like to do it, and she’s been right there leading the way.”
Wilson wanted to follow in the footsteps of older brother Jamiere Wilson so badly that she signed up and started swimming at the club level the day she was allowed—on her fourth birthday. Jamiere swam at Lake Central himself and being seven years older than Jourie was a role model.
“I’m not swimming if it wasn’t for my brother,” Jourie Wilson said. “I wanted to beat my brother in everything. I wanted to be just like him when I was younger.”
Swimming has become a family affair despite the Wilson parents having no ties to the sport previous to their children’s involvement. Wilson is exploring collegiate swimming opportunities but doesn’t want to sacrifice any educational opportunities just to fit swimming into her life and instead is letting this season take her wherever it’ll go.
Wilson’s 100 backstroke time from last year’s state meet consolation final (56.42 seconds) would have finished seventh in the championship final. Four underclassmen from the championship final with quicker times return leaving Wilson primed to join them after another year of training.
Wilson hasn’t come up with a specific time goal for herself but instead aims to lower her own program record in the 100 backstroke and break the Lake Central pool record of 58.33 set by former Highland swimmer and Purdue signee Mya Bailey. She’ll also swim the 100 freestyle and likes her chances of perhaps getting down to Indianapolis in both events.
Kilinski reckons she can.
“Jourie is primed for an awesome season,” Kilinski said. “The girl will never talk about herself. There’s no ‘I’ with her. I’ve never heard her talk about that. But this is her year. Absolutely.”