INDIANAPOLIS — Be ready to chase.

That’s the plan that went through Munster senior Isaac Martin’s head before he took the starting blocks of the 100 butterfly final of the IHSAA Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships at the IU Natatorium.

Martin got the better of Harrison junior Matthew Klinge on prelim night but knew Klinge left some in the tank. They’d raced two times before this season. Full bore, Klinge was going to pull about half a second ahead in the first 50 yards, Martin predicted, but he was going to do all he could to catch him in the last 50.

Martin forecasted correctly. Klinge opened 0.45 seconds faster than Martin but closed 0.27 seconds better. Martin said he recognized he’d fallen just short by the time he got to the wall.

“I kind of knew exactly where he was all race long,” Martin said. “I knew he was going to take it out faster than me. I was ready for that. I just let him go. I just couldn’t catch him in the end.”

Martin congratulated Klinge before cooling down. They shook hands and posed for a photograph together and then got dressed for the medal ceremony. The two developed mutual admiration for one another racing through the winter.

Martin’s 100 butterfly time (48.62 seconds) was just slower than the 48.23 he swam in prelims that reset Munster’s program record. Earlier in the meet he grabbed a seventh-place medal in the 50 freestyle in 21.18 seconds after getting into the championship race in a three-man swim-off for the final two spots Friday night.

“This is a really nice way to end my high school career,” Martin said. “I’m really happy it went out this way.”

Martin’s two-medal afternoon was the most successful for a Seahorse since former Munster swimmer Kyle Adams won the 100 breaststroke and finished ninth in the 50 freestyle in 2019 under now-Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich.

Munster swim coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty said she and Martin slightly tweaked their training schedule this season and got the results to show for it. He was cleaner under water. His turns were sharper.

Little changes added up.

“It’s great to be back on the podium,” Schmidt-McNulty said. “Munster has always had a presence here and we were telling everyone we’re not gone. We’re coming back.”

Martin brought them there.

“I’m so proud of him,” Schmidt-McNulty said.

Munster junior diver Declan Taylor took 10th to combine with Martin for 36 Seahorse points. They took 19th overall.

Chesterton finished highest among local teams in 10th with 75.5 points.

Trojan senior Scottie Pejic secured seventh-place hardware by swimming the 100 butterfly in 50.07 seconds. Senior Aidan Tharp finished 12th in the 200 freestyle and tied for 13th in the 100 freestyle. Junior diver Lucas Lauzon finished 14th.

Pejic, Tharp, senior Daniel Streeter and freshman Lukas Royster finished fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:26.25). Pejic, Streeter, Tharp and senior Gavin Nagdeman were seventh in the 400 freestyle relay (3:10.08).

Nagdeman, Pejic, Royster and senior Colin Kostbade were disqualified from the B-Final of the medley relay due to an early start

“Any time you’re top 10 that’s a solid team effort,” Pavlovich said. “If you can do that year in and year out that’s a good place to be for us as a program.”

Pejic’s seventh-place finish in the 100 butterfly was particularly meaningful to him as the lone state medal of his career before heading to swim for Colgate. He recalled hunting for state cuts throughout his entire youth career and said capping high school with a podium was all he could ask for.

“I’ve been trying so hard all of these years,” Pejic said. “Even though it only happened once I’m happy it happened.”

Valparaiso sophomore George Patterson finished 14th in the 200 freestyle. Hobart senior Eian Ferba finished 16th in diving.

