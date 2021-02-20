Munster’s Kenneth Reed eyeing the clock, Seahorses win 36th straight sectional

MUNSTER — Munster junior Kenneth Reed doesn’t measure himself by who he does or doesn’t beat in any given race. His evaluation removes bias.
“I’m basing everything off time,” Reed said. “There’s a lot of great swimmers, a lot of great teams and a lot of great coaches out there but my real competition is the clock.”
Reed, who helped Munster to a 36th consecutive sectional title in its home pool Saturday, feels as though he got the better of the stopwatch after swimming the 100 butterfly in 50.25 seconds. His sectional time shaved 0.05 seconds off his ninth-place finish at state a year ago.
Reed estimates after a shave and taper that he’ll have at least a second left in the tank which projects to put him in the mix for a podium in next Saturday’s state finals at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
“I’m being realistic but not betting against myself,” Reed said.
Reed paired his individual win in the 100 butterfly with a relay victory in the 200 medley relay alongside senior Fenry Zhou, junior Victor Vatchev and sophomore Isaac Martin; a 200 freestyle relay with the same group; and a state cut time in the 400 freestyle relay with Griffin Poulsen, Vatchev and junior Scott Robbins.
Reed’s father, also Kenneth Reed, swam at Munster himself and like his son was a butterfly sprinter. The younger Reed credits his elder for passing down the natural skill in the event that he’s made into his own.
Reed said he opted against swimming in another individual event to help score more team points with the relays.
“Right now, I’m focused on the team,” he said. “The team needs me, and the relays score more points. I’m focused on what I can do there.”
Poulsen set a pool record in the 500 freestyle in 4:35.21 which is about two seconds off of the school record he’s been chasing all year. He finished seventh at state last year in 4:34.37 seconds and figures he can improve on that this season after this week’s taper.
“Momentum wise, today really helps with what I’ve been trying to do all year which has been slowly getting faster,” said Poulsen, who also won the 200 freestyle in 1:43.28. “First it was conference. Now sectionals. Now I’ll have to do it again at state. I’m excited with the progression.”
Zhou picked up a pair of individual wins of his own in the 50 freestyle (21.29) and the 100 breaststroke (57.58). Vatchev punched an individual ticket to state by winning the 100 backstroke in 52.93 seconds.
Those wins, combined with another six individual podium finishes, helped the Seahorses keep their sectional streak alive.
“The boys really came together as a team which is what we needed them to do,” Munster coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty said. “We knew we had a couple of obstacles ahead of us today. We had some swims come out of nowhere, and that was fantastic. We’re getting more people down to state than we expected.”
Crown Point’s 400 freestyle relay team of senior, senior Leo Gonzalez, junior Matt Dumbsky and sophomore Aleks Kostic secured second place just six points behind Munster by winning the final race of the day in 3:10.79. Kostic, Tennione, Gonzalez and senior Pablo Munoz-Nieto also qualified for the state finals in the 200 medley relay on time.
The Bulldogs’ 200 medley relay time was a school record while their 400 freestyle relay time came with 0.7 seconds of a program best.
“For the most part we swam really well,” Crown Point coach Bryon Angerman said. “We knew coming into it that it would be a close meet between the three of us (Crown Point, Lake Central and Munster). Munster just stepped up when they needed to, but we performed really well.”
Lake Central sophomore Griffen Weber won the 200 individual medley in 1:58.32 and will join junior teammate Carter Schuster, who won the 100 freestyle in 47.55 seconds, down in Indianapolis.
Indian junior Zach Ramacci ran away with the diving victory and will compete in Tuesday’s regional along with fellow qualifies Devlin Walden, a Crown Point freshman, Rensselaer Central junior Hayden Box and Munster freshman Declan Taylor.
Lake Central also advanced its 200 and 400 freestyle relays on time and ended the day trailing Munster by 21 points and Crown Point by 15.
“I’m happy for these kids,” Lake Central coach Jeff Kilinski said. “These kids are workers throughout the whole year. I’m proud of every single one of them for coming in every day. I don’t have to ask them to work. Our goal was to win sectionals, of course, so we’re down a little bit but have a good group (going to state) and will bring most back (next year).”