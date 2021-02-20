Munster’s Kenneth Reed eyeing the clock, Seahorses win 36th straight sectional

Reed said he opted against swimming in another individual event to help score more team points with the relays.

“Right now, I’m focused on the team,” he said. “The team needs me, and the relays score more points. I’m focused on what I can do there.”

Poulsen set a pool record in the 500 freestyle in 4:35.21 which is about two seconds off of the school record he’s been chasing all year. He finished seventh at state last year in 4:34.37 seconds and figures he can improve on that this season after this week’s taper.

“Momentum wise, today really helps with what I’ve been trying to do all year which has been slowly getting faster,” said Poulsen, who also won the 200 freestyle in 1:43.28. “First it was conference. Now sectionals. Now I’ll have to do it again at state. I’m excited with the progression.”

Zhou picked up a pair of individual wins of his own in the 50 freestyle (21.29) and the 100 breaststroke (57.58). Vatchev punched an individual ticket to state by winning the 100 backstroke in 52.93 seconds.

Those wins, combined with another six individual podium finishes, helped the Seahorses keep their sectional streak alive.