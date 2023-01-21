Munster’s NCC dominance in the pool continues, Hobart sweeps diving

HOBART — Taper or no taper. New suits or old. Wins are wins.

And Munster picked up plenty of those en route to taking both the boys and girls titles at the Northwest Crossroads Conference swim meet at Hobart Saturday.

“It definitely helps to see the boys winning and then the girls winning because we’re all pushing each other in practice and are trying to motivate each other to keep working,” Seahorse senior Casey McNulty. “It’s just nice to see us win together.”

McNulty and the majority of her teammates with eyes on the IHSAA state tournament — which for the girls begins in two weeks and the boys four —were far from race shape which reflected on the stopwatch. They competed without much rest and their normal suits as opposed to fresh racing wear they’ll bring out come sectional.

Even so, the Munster girls swept all 11 swims. McNulty (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke), junior Jasmine Wegman (50 and 100 freestyles) and sophomore Jennifer Barajas (200 freestyle and 100 backstroke) all picked up two individual wins apiece and each contributed to two of the Seahorses’ three winning relays.

Senior Angelica Rzeznikowski won the 500 freestyle and sophomore Arantxa Rivera took the 100 butterfly in addition to both being on two winning relays as well.

McNulty, a Florida Southern pledge, won both the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke in last year’s Munster sectional and should make a run at a medal in the IHSAA state meet. She said picking up a pair of individual wins with quicker times than she was at this point a season ago gives her confidence heading into the final push before sectional.

“Honestly, I don’t think I’m where I want to be yet,” she said. “I’m still in the thick of training right now so we’ll see what comes of it the next two weeks. I’m really trusting the process with this so we’ll see how it goes.”

Munster’s boys won eight of the eleven swims. Junior Tristin Evans (100 freestyle and 100 backstroke) and sophomore Nicolas Sanchez (200 and 500 freestyles) joined Lowell senior Walter Kotlin (50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke) as two-time individual race winners.

Kotlin also helped the Lowell 200 and 400 freestyle relays to wins. Munster took the 200 medley relay.

Seahorse senior Isaac Martin took the 100 butterfly while junior teammate Cedar Lazzara claimed the 200 individual medley.

“It’s a real honor to get first in two events,” Sanchez said. “This is definitely going to build into something bigger. It makes me look forward to that taper I’m going to get and see how much faster my times could be.”

As dominant as Munster was in swimming, Hobart was just as much in control of diving with seniors Daeges Morgan and Eian Ferba both picking up wins. Hobart’s girls put three drivers in the top eight while the boys took two of the top three and three of the best seven.

“Coach (Katie Rina) really pushes us,” Ferba said. “She makes it fun.”

Ferba scored 420.60 points to win by 37.15 and has improved his score by about 50 points from the start of the season. He thinks he has another 50 in him before the sectional.

“I’m very comfortable with what I’m doing now,” he said. “I just go up and do it. I want to keep adding harder dives, so we’ll see how that goes and what that does.”

Morgan, too, is tuning her dive list. A regional qualifier a year ago with the Hobart school and pool records already to her name, Morgan won the NCC by 25.9 points.

“I feel way more relieved now than I was yesterday or this morning,” Morgan said. “I was stressed out…I still have changes to make but I’m confident. There’s some things to work on still.”

