NOTEBOOK: Region teams hold their own at state finals

INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Artim got an unexpected boost on the final day of her high school career.

As the Crown Point senior walked onto the pool deck for Saturday’s IHSAA state finals, her oldest sister Mackenzie showed up for a surprise visit.

Mackenzie, who swam multiple times at state for the Bulldogs, was both a cheerleader and a coach for Artim as the South Carolina recruit took fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.30 seconds) and eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.72).

“This was the perfect way for me to end my high school career,” Jordan Artim said. “It was such a surprise to see Mackenzie here. She told me that wasn’t going to be here and then she showed up on the deck. It was great to have my family here.”

Saturday turned into an emotional scene for Artim and Crown Point coach Bryon Angerman. The two shared an embrace after Artim received her second medal of the day.

“She’s the last of the Artims at Crown Point,” Angerman said. “The whole goal was to come down here and get a medal. She’s leaving with two.”

Trojans finish in top ten