NOTEBOOK: Region teams hold their own at state finals

INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Artim got an unexpected boost on the final day of her high school career.
As the Crown Point senior walked onto the pool deck for Saturday’s IHSAA state finals, her oldest sister Mackenzie showed up for a surprise visit.
Mackenzie, who swam multiple times at state for the Bulldogs, was both a cheerleader and a coach for Artim as the South Carolina recruit took fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.30 seconds) and eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.72).
“This was the perfect way for me to end my high school career,” Jordan Artim said. “It was such a surprise to see Mackenzie here. She told me that wasn’t going to be here and then she showed up on the deck. It was great to have my family here.”
Saturday turned into an emotional scene for Artim and Crown Point coach Bryon Angerman. The two shared an embrace after Artim received her second medal of the day.
“She’s the last of the Artims at Crown Point,” Angerman said. “The whole goal was to come down here and get a medal. She’s leaving with two.”
Trojans finish in top ten
Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich wrapped up his first year coaching the girls program by leading the Trojans to a 10th-place finish in the team standings. He has his eyes on bigger prizes going forward.
“We had a great season,” Pavlovich said. “We can do even better next year. We did everything right this year. We trained right. We don’t have any regrets.”
Maisyn Klimczak led the Trojans individually with a fifth-place finish in the 500 free (4:59.44). Klimczak finished in fifth last year, as well, and was happy with her result after she edged out two competitors right at the wall.
“I did the best that I could’ve done,” Klimczak said. “This was another great experience.”
Sophomore Alana Jardenil took seventh in the 100 breast (1:04.28) and was part of Chesterton’s seventh-place team in the 200 medley relay.
Lake Central goes up to 11
Lake Central used a record-breaking performance in its final race of the afternoon to finish in 11th place in the overall team standings.
The Indians set a school record in the 400 free relay (3:30.53), helping the program to improve on its 12th-place finish from last season.
“That was a great way to end the meet,” Lake Central coach Todd Smolinski said. “It puts a cap on a nice season.”
Junior Paige Bakker was busy on Saturday, swimming in four races, including the 400 free relay. Bakker also took fifth in the 50 free (23.31) and eighth in the 100 free (51.64). The Indians also finished in 10th place in the 200 medley relay (1:46.12).
“It was a really good day,” Bakker said. “We had a lot of swims. It was a roller coaster weekend. I’ve got some goals I still want to hit (next season), but I can say I’m satisfied with the weekend.”