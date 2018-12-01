Roger and Nancy Sturm made it clear which team and athletes they were cheering for at the 51st Annual Munster Relays.
The couple wore Crown Point gear to support their grandchildren — Christian and Grace Mikrut — and sat in the first row of bleachers overlooking Jon Jepsen Pool.
On the back of Roger Sturm’s red polo, he had the words “Proud Papa Team Mikrut” stitched in white letters to match his Crown Point ball cap, which had the names of his grandchildren and their graduation years written on each side. And not to be left out, Nancy Sturm also wore a custom white Bulldogs T-shirt with Grace and Christian’s names written on the back in red lettering.
“Some (clothing) we bought, and some I make,” Nancy Sturm said. “I have my own embroidery machine. (My shirt) I did myself. (His shirt and hat) we bought.”
Nancy Sturm said their outfits are just another way to support their grandkids, who grew up in a “swimming” family and eventually developed their own love for the water.
Grace and Christian Mikrut’s parents — Ken and Heather Mikrut — are Crown Point’s diving coaches. And while their mother and father led the girls team to a first-place mark and the boys program to a fifth-place finish in the morning, Christian and Grace did most of their work in the afternoon.
On the girls side, Crown Point scored 64 points to place third behind Munster and Lake Central. Grace Mikrut competed in three events and helped the Bulldogs finish second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 57.07 seconds. She said she was proud of how she raced but not satisfied.
“I’m happy with my times,” Grace Mikrut said. “I think they can always get better and improve and we’re just going to have to keep working at that as an individual and as a team for our relays and individual events.”
Christian Mikrut led the boys program to a third-place finish and tie alongside South Bend Riley, with each team notching 74 points. Mirroring his sister, he also competed in three events and helped the Bulldogs earn a second place finish in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:42.71. And before competing in his last event, the 400 medley relay, Christian Mikrut made sure to show some love toward his supportive grandparents.
Bare-footed and wrapped in a towel, he walked upstairs and found his them sitting on the front row. And despite being a little cold and wet, when he wedged in between his grandpa and grandma, Nancy Sturm still gave him a tight hug. He spoke with them briefly before heading back down to the pool and just as he was about to get up and leave, Christian Mikrut hugged his grandfather and gave his grandmother a kiss on the forehead.
Both siblings said there have been a lot of expectations put on them since most of their family has swam competitively, but they don’t view the pressure negatively. Grace Mikrut believes the standards her and her brother are being held to comes from a place of love and will only make them better swimmers as they continue competing.
Coach Byron Angerman shared those same sentiments, but also said he encourages Grace and Christian Mikrut to be themselves. He described them both as having tireless work ethics and great leadership skills that not only help them individually, but also collectively.
“It’s kind of a unique situation,” Angerman said. “Their mom and dad are both head diving coaches and have been there for a while. They do a great job with the program. And then you got their two kids that chose swimming, and they’re doing a great job for us.”
After a week filled with practices and meets, Angerman said he liked the way his team competed but felt that his athletes were a bit fatigued going into the Munster relays and didn’t perform up to their potential.
The Bulldogs will face the Mustangs again in a head-to-head meet next week, and with a little more rest Angerman said he is excited to see how his team will fair in its second meeting against one of the top swimming programs in the Region.
But regardless of how Crown Point performs, Grace and Christian Mikrut can count on their grandparents to be in attendance sporting their personalized Bulldogs apparel.
“It doesn’t get any better,” Roger Sturm said.