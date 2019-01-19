MUNSTER — Munster used its depth and overall strength to win both the boys and girls Northwest Crossroads Conference titles on Saturday in the Jon Jepsen Pool.
Munster won the boys title with 424 points, while runner-up Lowell had 280. The Seahorses won the girls crown with 397 points, and the Red Devils were second with 256.5.
Munster coach Matt Pavlovich said the team was a little beat up.
“We swam pretty well against Lake Central on Thursday and again (Saturday) both boys and girls, so we’re trending in the right direction,” he said. “We’ve got Chesterton (Thursday) at Chesterton, which will be a big dual meet, especially for the boys.”
Picking up first for the Munster boys were Holden Raffin (200-yard individual medley, 100 backstroke), Grant Afman (100 butterfly, 500 free), Justin Singh (200 free) and Kyle Adams (100 breaststroke). The Seahorses won all three relays, too.
“A lot of positives across the board,” Pavlovich said.
Taking home firsts for the girls were Moira Glowacki (diving), Brisa Bohling (200 IM), Priscilla Zavala (100 fly), Elizabeth Hanas (100 back) and Audrey Beck (100 breast). Munster also won the 200 medley and 200 free relays.
Lowell all for one
The Red Devils combined their practices for boys and girls said coach Nick Schuyler for the first time.
“We’re considering ourselves one team,” he said. “Everybody comes to practice and they push each other everyday. It’s paying off.”
That was echoed by junior Beth Vaught, who placed second in the 100 fly and third in the 100 back.
“We practice hard together and just and have fun with it,” Vaught said. “I’m very proud of my team.”
Next to Munster, Lowell showed its depth scoring in multiple spots in several events for both the boys and girls. Chris Breault won boys diving, Rayanne Janota and Morgan Blank finished 3-4 in the 500 free, while Rory Browne and Matt Iwinski went 4-5 in the 200 free. Gage Torres was fourth in the 500 free and Payton Lachcik sixth.
“They came in and they swam really well,” Schuyler said. “A lot of them got their season best times. They’re really excited to have a big meet feel that will springboard us into sectionals. We’re real proud of how she came to race (Saturday) and is set up nicely here for sectionals here in a week and a half.”
Highland has double winners
Highland’s Mya Bailey won the 200 free and 500 free for the girls, and Ethan Churilla did the same in the 50 free and 100 free for the Trojans. Highland was third in both meets.
“The whole point of this conference meet is to check in and see how you’re doing and how you’re progressing in the season,” Churilla said. “It was good for most of the guys. They went out there and swam fast, they were tired and that’s impressive. … There’s still some time in the season to fine tune some things and get ready for state.”