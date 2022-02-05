Rachel Dildine, Alana Jardenil, Veronika Ozimek all race to three wins for Chesterton

VALPARAISO — Fifteen months ago Chesterton sophomore Rachel Dildine questioned if she belonged among the area’s top swimmers.

Now they’re all trying to catch her.

Dildine booked a return trip to next weekend’s IHSAA state finals with wins in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly as the Trojans won a 23rd consecutive team title in the Valparaiso Sectional ahead of the host Vikings and Portage. Even now, Dildine said she continues to surprise herself with her swims — a remnant of old doubt.

“I just never expect myself to go that fast,” she said.

Dildine will walk into the IU Natatorium at IUPUI in instant contention for a high place on the podium in the 100 butterfly, an event in which she placed fourth in her debut as a freshman. The 200 freestyle is a new challenge, in place of the 200 individual medley in which she took 12th last season.

Dildine’s continued speed across multiple events comes even after taking the past summer off of swimming entirely while others in her age group continued training and racing. She built her stamina back quickly in the fall and switched from the 200 individual medley to the 200 freestyle to help better spread quick swimmers throughout the Trojans lineup and allow senior Alana Jardenil the spot in the 200 individual medley for herself.

Learning the intricacies of what makes a 200 freestyler elite took time, Dildine said, but she adapted to it well. Considering she’s tapering for the state meet rather than sectional, her 1:53.13 time in the 200 freestyle and 56.32 in the butterfly leave her positioned to fight for a place in the main final in Indianapolis.

“I do wish my fly was a little faster but considering taking off the summer I think I’m in a really good place,” Dildine said. “I definitely need to work on technique because I feel like I lacked a little last year. If I’m better there and when I have a different suit that should hopefully shave off a few seconds.”

Plenty of teammates will join Dildine in Indianapolis.

Jardenil won both the 200 individual medley (2:08.79) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.93). Senior Veronika Ozimek claimed both the 50 freestyle (23.55) and 100 freestyle (51.36). Junior Olivia Piunti took the 100 backstroke (59.34).

The Trojans also took the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays with Dildine, Jardenil, Ozimek and Piunti.

It was a strong sectional up and down the lineup, Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. Dildine, Jardenil, Ozimek and Piunti were all on taper schedules that should allow them to peak at the state finals.

“With our top kids I’ve been trying to somewhat swim through the meet and not peak here,” Pavlovich said. “I feel like you should try and do both but it’s tempting to come in here and shave and go after sectional and pool records but you’ve got to keep your eyes on the big picture with the state meet.”

LaPorte junior Caiya Cooper won the 500 freestyle (5:09.81) and Valparaiso outraced Chesterton to win the 200 freestyle relay with senior Andrea Grasch, junior Paige Schulte and sophomores Jorie Irving and Edith Patterson. There were no state cuts beyond the event winners but more could receive invites to Indianapolis after sectionals around the state conclude Tuesday.

Valparaiso junior Lindsey Giesler scored 425.05 points in diving to lead a Viking 1-2-3. Sophomore Lara Stamp finished second and freshman Reagan Williams was third. Hobart junior Daeges Morgan also advanced to the regional Tuesday at Valparaiso.

Giesler finished fourth in regional last season but missed making it through the first cut at state by just 0.1 points. She said she’s frontloaded her dives in hopes of better navigating through cuts this time around and that she’s confident she’s got the routine to get through regional and make a deeper state run if she executes.

“I’m excited,” said Giesler, who has been a diver since the third grade. “I think the regional should be super tight and competitive but last year really encouraged me. To miss the first cut by only a tenth at state was tough but now we’re hoping the change (in dive order) helps out this time.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0