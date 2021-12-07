Region pair qualify for Junior Nationals

Poulsen finished fifth in the IHSAA state finals in the 500-yard freestyle and 14th in the 200 freestyle last season while also swimming on Munster’s 200 and 400 freestyle relays that both took 12th.

While the Munster High School swim team has gotten practice underway, Poulsen has trained on a separate individual program designed by Lee to prepare for Junior Nationals.

There have been days where Poulsen has practiced for a couple of hours in the morning before school, another two after and then competed with the Seahorses in a weekday meet. He’s been pulling as many as 35 miles in the water each week.

“I’m just throwing the book at him and he’s doing all these sets that nobody else can do,” Lee said. “I don’t think we’re going into (the meet) with any sort of expectations like placing. We’ve talked about specific times that are going to catch coaches’ eyes and we both know he’s capable of doing it.”

Poulsen said he’s heading into the meet confident he’s done everything to be prepared to perform. Now it’s just a matter of getting into the water and racing against the nation’s best.