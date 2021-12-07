Region pair qualify for Junior Nationals

Munster Swim Club members Mya Bailey and Griffin Poulsen proved themselves among the nation’s top youth swimmers by timing into this week’s Speedo Junior Nationals’ eastern meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Bailey, a Purdue signee attending Highland, qualified in the 100-yard backstroke but won’t be on site competing. Poulsen, a Munster senior still navigating his own collegiate recruitment, will race in the 200, 500 and 1,650 freestyles.
“To have two qualifiers is just huge,” Munster Swim Club coach Matt Lee said. “They’re at a different level that not many people can say they’ll ever reach.”
The meet, which starts Wednesday and runs through Friday, could prove critical in determining Poulsen’s future in the water. The distance specialist ranks No. 5 in the SwimCloud rankings among 2022 prospects — highest among locals — but hasn’t locked in the right college fit quite yet.
He hopes a strong performance on a national stage changes that.
“To help myself mentally I’m trying not to think about it like that but I know there’s going to be swims where I’ll have college coaches looking at me deciding if I’m a swimmer they want or not,” Poulsen said. “But it’s something I’ve been looking forward to because it’s one of the times they can actually look at you in person.”
Poulsen finished fifth in the IHSAA state finals in the 500-yard freestyle and 14th in the 200 freestyle last season while also swimming on Munster’s 200 and 400 freestyle relays that both took 12th.
While the Munster High School swim team has gotten practice underway, Poulsen has trained on a separate individual program designed by Lee to prepare for Junior Nationals.
There have been days where Poulsen has practiced for a couple of hours in the morning before school, another two after and then competed with the Seahorses in a weekday meet. He’s been pulling as many as 35 miles in the water each week.
“I’m just throwing the book at him and he’s doing all these sets that nobody else can do,” Lee said. “I don’t think we’re going into (the meet) with any sort of expectations like placing. We’ve talked about specific times that are going to catch coaches’ eyes and we both know he’s capable of doing it.”
Poulsen said he’s heading into the meet confident he’s done everything to be prepared to perform. Now it’s just a matter of getting into the water and racing against the nation’s best.
“I’m looking forward to seeing where I compare to my previous times and to see the other swimmers,” Poulsen said. “It’s great swimming in Indiana because the state is so fast but swimming against the rest of the country and learning from them is awesome and what these meets are about.”
Staying home
Scheduling conflicts leave Bailey back at home rather than competing in North Carolina, but unlike Poulsen, she already has her collegiate future figured out, despite an unusual path to get there.
Bailey swam for Highland High School her freshman year and immediately emerged as one of The Region’s top swimmers but opted out of traditional high school competition her sophomore year when former Trojan coach Nick Castillo didn’t get brought back. Bailey said Castillo’s exit and a general discomfort with the direction of the program led to her leaving the team.
The backstroke ace wound up joining with Lee’s Munster Swim Club and made considerable progress during the COVID-19 pandemic while other teams struggled for pool time. Still, not being on a traditional high school roster led to challenges on the recruiting trail.
“It was fine in the end and I’m really happy with where I wound up but the process was hard getting coaches to respond because nobody really knew who I was just doing club,” Bailey said. “They weren’t looking at me and really it’s hard to see that like, “Oh, hey, this girl is a really good swimmer,’ without the high school.”
Bailey’s uncommon path worked out just fine. She caught Purdue’s attention last winter and committed during the summer after a long distance recruitment. She’ll swim the backstroke and potentially freestyle at Purdue but it’s the backstroke where Lee said Bailey is at her best.
“She’s unbelievable,” he said. “She’s got a really good backstroke start and she’s efficient at dolphin kicking. She’s at a level of college swimmers for dolphin kicking already and in the short course when it’s only 25 yards she can stay under water for 15 at the start and take five strokes and then she’s already ready to turn. It’s such an advantage.”
Bailey’s next significant meet will be at a club competition in Carmel, Indiana, in January and then she’ll swim Senior State. The pressure of signing with a college if off but Bailey said the remaining months before joining the Boilermakers will still be hectic.
“I still want to do well in my meets but the pressure is definitely less now than it was,” Bailey said. “Now it’s all about training, getting faster and being ready to join the team.”
Lee will join Poulsen at Junior Nationals and said he’s looking forward to seeing how he stacks up against the nation’s best. He said both Poulsen and Bailey’s success is a testament to their commitment and reaffirmation that the Munster Swim Club is doing things the right way.
“It’s great recognition for us,” Lee said. “I think people across the state and across the Midwest recognize us. We have an awesome facility here at the pool, great coaches, awesome swimmers and good group of parents...I’m really proud of this group.”