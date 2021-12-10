Reloaded Munster boys swimming aiming high

Junior Isaac Martin along with seniors Griffin Poulsen, Kenneth Reed, Scott Robbins and Vatchev all return having competed in at least one of the state relays. Reed swam all three, Robbins one and the others all a pair each.

Reed and Poulsen are expected to stand out among an already veteran roster.

Reed, a Ball State signee, took 11th in the state in the 100 butterfly with a time ranking fourth among returnees in addition to his three relays. He’ll likely be back in the fly and potentially add an individual freestyle or breaststroke into the mix but said he’ll do whatever it takes to earn Munster the most amount of points.

“We’re on track to be really good,” Reed said. “There’s definitely more pressure on the seniors. We’re now on the top level representing Munster, both the people who preceded us and will proceed us. We want to come in and compete and show the younger kids what they need to do to keep the traditions we have here going.”

Reed described the Munster culture like a brotherhood.