Reloaded Munster boys swimming aiming high

MUNSTER — The Seahorses' relay teams took 10th in the 200-yard medley, 12th in the 200 freestyle and 12th in the 400 freestyle relays in last year’s IHSAA state finals at IUPUI in Indianapolis.
Only Fenry Zhou, a member of those 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, graduated.
The other five swimmers are back and ready to reload.
“We definitely took some losses like with Fenry but this team has so much potential,” said senior Victor Vatchev, who swam in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. “We have a great underlying baseline of really great swimmers that have been here to help bring up these younger kids who are all looking really good and just build on their own previous success at the same time.”
Munster scored 59 points in last year’s state meet to finish 13th overall and second among local teams behind seventh-place Chesterton. The Seahorse relay teams that ate up points at the IU Natatorium and helped lead Munster to a 36th consecutive sectional victory remain 83.3% intact.
With those results come increased expectations for a program already accustomed to sending swimmers to Indianapolis in February.
“It’s nice to have that experience especially with a big freshman class that came in, too,” Munster coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty said. “We want to score more points at state this time. We want to make some noise.”
Junior Isaac Martin along with seniors Griffin Poulsen, Kenneth Reed, Scott Robbins and Vatchev all return having competed in at least one of the state relays. Reed swam all three, Robbins one and the others all a pair each.
Reed and Poulsen are expected to stand out among an already veteran roster.
Reed, a Ball State signee, took 11th in the state in the 100 butterfly with a time ranking fourth among returnees in addition to his three relays. He’ll likely be back in the fly and potentially add an individual freestyle or breaststroke into the mix but said he’ll do whatever it takes to earn Munster the most amount of points.
“We’re on track to be really good,” Reed said. “There’s definitely more pressure on the seniors. We’re now on the top level representing Munster, both the people who preceded us and will proceed us. We want to come in and compete and show the younger kids what they need to do to keep the traditions we have here going.”
Reed described the Munster culture like a brotherhood.
Poulsen, agreed, adding that it’s a competitive family. He took seventh in the 500 freestyle and 14th in the 200 freestyle as a junior and at No. 5 is the highest ranked uncommitted swimmer among class of 2022 Indiana prospects, according to SwimCloud.
“We’re all great friends but have our own rivalries in the pool,” Poulsen said. “Those rivalries just push us for better times. Practice can get to be a lot of fun when you have that where we’re all pushing and pulling for each other to see who can be quickest.”
It leads to friendly banter.
“At the end of the day we’re a bunch of guys just having a good time,” Reed said.
Fewer COVID-19 restrictions at practices have allowed Schmidt-McNulty more freedom in training schedules while also bringing the athletes closer together. Between pool time and the weight room this year has already felt less like a juggling act, she said.
That combination of normalized training, an experienced top end of the roster and an influx of eager underclassmen leaves Munster in a strong spot to retain its spot as one of the area’s top teams.
“They all work really well as a team,” Schmidt-McNulty said. “We’re hoping to find the appropriate mixes so we can get down to state and make points as a team. They’ve all been training hard and are a lot smarter with our races this year. They’ll be ready to try and take down sectionals again and ultimately get down to state.”