Tina Schmidt-McNulty is back for a second act with Munster's swim program.
Schmidt-McNulty, who served as the Seahorses' girls swim coach from 1999 to 2001, has been named to lead the school's boys and girls programs.
She succeeds Mat Pavlovich, who left to take the same positions at Chesterton when Kevin Kinel retired.
Smith-McNulty led Munster's girls to conference and sectional titles in each of her three seasons and was named conference coach of the year three times.
"I look forward to working with this great group of swimmers and divers, and I hope to contribute to the success of the team," Schmidt-McNulty said in a statement.
Schmidt-McNulty has coached in Munster's age-group program since 2010.
"We feel coach Schmidt-McNulty's experience and familiarity with the program will help her build upon the winning tradition that has been established here at Munster High School," athletic director Ira Zimmer said in a statement.
Munster's boys have won 49 overall sectionals, including an active streak of 34 in a row — both state records. Munster's girls have won 29 sectionals.