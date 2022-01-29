Scott Pejic's preparation pays dividends; Chesterton clinches 26th straight DAC title

VALPARAISO — Chesterton junior Scott Pejic swam the 100 butterfly over and over again Saturday.

Only one of those swims was actually in Valparaiso’s pool. The others were all mental.

Pejic swears by the power of preparation and for the better part of two years he’s visualized races before they happen. It keeps him focused, he says, and there’s fewer surprises when he hits the water when he’s already swam a dozen times in his head already.

“Swimming is a mental game,” Pejic said. “When I get on the blocks there’s a part of me in the back of my head that thinks I don’t have the endurance to carry me, but I try not to think about that. I just worry about touching the wall and keeping my head down knowing if I keep my rhythm I’ll be okay.”

Pejic’s actual 100 butterfly in the Duneland Athletic Conference meet — the one in the water, not his head — was a pool-record time of 50.04 seconds. He was also on all three Trojan relays, including a pool-record-setting 400 freestyle relay team, as the Trojans claimed a 26th consecutive conference title.

Pejic’s butterfly was 0.44 seconds quicker than his sectional time last season, and he’d have placed 11th fastest in the state finals with that time a year ago. Pejic fell 0.06 seconds shy of making the Saturday races at the IU Natatorium as a sophomore which he blames on a lack of mental preparedness.

That’s where the race visualization comes in. In addition to his mental races, Pejic said he’s getting more sleep, drinking more water and is watching what he eats. He wants to be in the best shape he can be come sectionals in three weeks to make a run down to Indianapolis.

Realistically, Pejic figures he can break into the low 59-second bracket and could even touch the 58-second mark depending on his taper.

Either would put him in contention for a high spot on the podium.

“Last year at state I’d say I was physically prepared but not mentally and I wasn’t confident in myself,” Pejic said. “Last year I was just trying to make it to state so when I got there I was like, ‘Oh, shoot. Now what?’ But this year I know how to be ready and how to swim my best.”

Chesterton senior Gabe Eschbach reset the Valparaiso pool record in the 200 freestyle (1:41.87) and also won the 500 freestyle (4:42.02). Senior teammate Alejandro Kincaid took the 200 individual medley (1:55.12) and 100 backstroke (50.41). Junior Aidan Tharp won the 100 freestyle (47.34).

Their collective effort helped hold off a Lake Central team that finished just 38 points short of snapping Chesterton’s conference streak. Lake Central senior Zach Ramacci ran away with the diving title with 498.15 points and senior Eric Tinsley won the 100 breaststroke (59.25).

Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich praised Lake Central’s depth for keeping the meet tight. Ultimately, the Trojans’ lead swimmers carved out enough points to build a base and the second and third swimmers in the depth chart did enough to hang on for the win.

“Great day for us,” Pavlovich said. “I can’t really think of anything we could have done better overall. There were a few swims today where you could say that but I’m pleased from top to bottom. Good team effort. A lot of kids with their best times and they’re not shaved or tapered yet. Very exciting moving forward.”

Crown Point senior Matthew Dumbsky claimed the lone other win of the afternoon in the 50 freestyle (21.69). He’s inching closer to the Bulldog program record, 21.13 seconds, which he said he hopes to claim come sectionals.

“This takes me from here to here,” he said raising an arm from chest level to well above his head. “I know I’ve got more in me and just want to keep going. We’ve got, what, three weeks until sectional? I want to see what else I can do.”

