Scouting boys swimming for the 2022-23 season

Here's a look at top teams and swimmers for the 2022-23 boys swimming season.

Swimmers to Watch

Ford Crackel, Lake Central, senior — Crackel won both the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke in the Lake Central sectional as a junior and then finished 26th and 29th in those races, respectively, at the state meet. He ranks as the top returning distance swimmer in the area.

Andy Dyba, Crown Point, senior — Dyba returns to captain an inexperienced group of Bulldogs looking to grow up fast.

Walter Kotlin, Lowell, senior — Kotlin led Lowell with a 4th and 5th place finish in the 50 and 100 freestyles, respectively, at the Lake Central sectional. His 100 freestyle finish was best among underclassmen.

Isaac Martin, Munster, senior — The most accomplished local swimmer not wearing a Chesterton suit finished ninth in the state, one spot shy of the championship final, in last year’s 100 butterfly and 17th in the 50 freestyle after winning both races in the Lake Central sectional.

George Patterson, Valparaiso, sophomore — Patterson swam to a runner up in the 500 freestyle and fourth place finish in the 200 freestyles at the Hobart sectionals before helping the Viking 400 freestyle relay team to a 21st place finish in state.

Scottie Pejic, Chesterton, senior — Pejic was 11th quickest in the 10 butterfly in the state meet as a junior. He’ll swim for head coach Ed Pretre at Colgate after high school graduation.

Tyler Schmidt, Wheeler, senior — Wheeler’s lead swimmer finished runner up in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle in the Hobart sectional.

Aidan Tharp, Chesterton, senior — The most decorated returning local swimmer will look to break through into a championship final at the state meet in his last go. Tharp finished 11th in the 200 freestyle and 14th in the 100 freestyle as a junior.

Gavin Nagdeman, Chesterton, senior — Nagdeman finished 23rd in the state in the 100 backstroke after finishing runner up in the same event in the Hobart sectional. He also helped the Trojan 200 medley relay team and 200 freestyle relay team to 3rd and 12th place finishes at state, respectively.

Griffen Weber, Lake Central, senior — The Indians will look for Weber to build on second place sectional finishes in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.

Teams to watch

Chesterton — The Trojans have a proven class of seniors to lean on. Scottie Pejic and Aidan Tharp lead that group having B-Final experience from last year’s state meet. Colin Kostblade, Gavin Nagdeman and Daniel Streeter all know what it’s like to swim at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI in the state meet as well.

Lake Central — Seniors Ford Crackel, Tommy Tinsley and Griffen Weber all swam in the state meet last season and return to lead the Indians from the top in looking to repeat as sectional champions.

Munster – Munster graduated a pair of the area’s top swimmers in Griffin Poulsen and Kenneth Reed among others from a strong 2022 class but will have the likes of seniors Isaac Martin and Jordan Spildie to lead the way having gotten state experience of their own last year.

Valparaiso — The Vikings were the only team in the Hobart sectional to keep within shouting distance of Chesterton last year. With a young roster that includes standout sophomores in swimmers Jonah Lee and George Patterson Valpo seems poised to take another shot at the Trojans come the postseason.

Lowell — The Red Devils have a smaller roster than the traditional local powers but pack a punch between senior Walter Kotlin, junior Peter Kotlin and junior Seth Bakker.