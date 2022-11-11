Scouting the area's top girls swimming teams and athletes

Top teams

(in alphabetical order)

Chesterton: Coach Mat Pavlovich raved about his underclassmen’s progress last year. They’re all one year older now. Senior Olivia Piunti and junior Rachel Dildine will lead the way for the always strong Trojans. Sophomore Mia Kirkham will be fast, too.

Crown Point: Sophomore Bella Tufts emerged as one of the area’s top distance swimmers as a freshman. Junior Maggie Morse should be strong, too, for a CP team that had nine underclassmen score finals points in the Munster Sectional last year.

Lake Central: The Indians lose standout Jourie Wilson to graduation but replace her with a deep junior class that includes Amana Abdulla, Anna Kabrud and Brenna Pacheco. They, along with senior Meagan Soeka and sophomore Izzy Marcotte, all got to the state finals in relays last year.

Munster: The Seahorses are in good hands with senior Casey McNulty leading the charge. Expect junior Jasmine Wegman and sophomore Jennifer Barajas to make noise come the postseason, too.

Valparaiso: The Viking divers were collectively in a class of their own last year with Lindsey Giesler leading a 1-2-3 sweep of the top three spots in the Chesterton sectional. Junior Edith Patterson is one to watch in the pool.

Top athletes

(in alphabetical order)

Jennifer Barajas, Munster, sophomore: A sectional champion in the 100-yard freestyle as a freshman, Barajas finished 28th in the state in the same event and was part of relays that took 16th in the 400 freestyle and 21st in the 200 medley.

Caiya Cooper, LaPorte, senior: A defending sectional champion in the 500 freestyle, Cooper just missed qualifying for the consolation final in that race at last year’s state meet.

Rachel Dildine, Chesterton, junior: Dildine returns as the most accomplished individual swimmer in the area having finished 10th in the 100 butterfly and 13th in the 200 freestyle in last year’s state meet. She took fourth in the 100 fly and 12th in the 200 individual medley as a freshman.

Lindsey Giesler, Valparaiso, senior: The area’s top diver will be favored to win a third consecutive sectional. Her 13th-place finish in last year’s state meet was best among locals.

Izzy Marcotte, Lake Central, sophomore: As a freshman, Marcotte finished runner-up in the 100 fly in the Munster Sectional and helped the Lake Central 200 medley relay team to a 27th-place showing in state.

Casey McNulty, Munster, senior: The Seahorses’ top swimmer won sectional titles in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke and then finished 27th and 26th in those events, respectively, at state.

Shelby Noonan, Lake Central, senior: Noonan won the Munster Sectional diving title and went on to place 14th in the Valparaiso Regional.

Edith Patterson, Valparaiso, junior: Patterson took second-place finishes in the 100 and 200 freestyles in the Valparaiso Sectional before helping the Viking 200 freestyle relay team to 23rd at state.

Olivia Piunti, Chesterton, senior: Swimcloud ranks Piunti No. 21 among senior girls in the state — that's the highest among locals. The backstroker finished 26th in the 100 back last season after winning the Valparaiso Sectional.

Bella Tufts, Crown Point, sophomore: Tufts’ breakout freshman season included sectional wins in the 200 and 500 freestyles. She took 23rd and 20th in those events in the state meet, respectively.