When: 5 p.m. Friday, swimming preliminaries; 8 a.m. Saturday, diving preliminaries and semifinals; noon, finals for all events.
Where: IUPUI Natatorium, 901 W. New York St., Indianapolis.
Tickets: $8 per session or $15 both days.
Favorite: Carmel.
Darkhorse: Chesterton.
Top seeds and local qualifiers
200 FREE RELAY -- 1. Munster 1:31.44, 4. Chesterton 1:33.37, 14. Crown Point
200 FREE -- 1. Jacob Marshall (Carmel) 1:36.29, 3. Andrew Alders (Chesterton) 1:39.58, 13. Jack Tinsley (Lake Central) 1:42.75, 16. Gabe Kroeger (Chesterton) 1:43.48.
200 IM -- 1. Lucas Piunti (Chesterton) 1:49.06, 4. Holden Raffin (Munster) 1:50, 8. Declan Tharp (Chesterton) 1:51.69.
50 FREE -- 1. Donald Rogers (Hamilton Southeastern) 20.71, 2. Ethan Churilla (Highland) 20.87, 9. Riley Ingram (Lake Central) 21.09, 13. Kyle Adams (Munster) 21.18, 19. Michael Zajac (Lake Central) 21.39, 22. Ethan Wing (Chesterton).
100 FLY -- 1. Grant Afman (Munster) 48.95, 3. Jack Smith (Michigan City) 49.14, 4. Andrew Alders (Chesterton) 49.2, 14. Samuel Behrend (Valparaiso) 50.72, 15. Christian Mikurt (Crown Point) 50.94, 17. Connor Casbon (Chesterton) 51.14, 20. Kenny Reed (Munster) 51.32, 26. Christopher Holmes (Valparaiso) 21.52.
100 FREE -- 1. Ethan Churilla (Highland) 45.64, 2. Riley Ingram (Lake Central) 45.65, 13. Ethan Wing (Chesterton) 46.81, 20. Declan Tharp (Chesterton) 47.11, 26. William Miltenberger (Valparaiso) 47.56.
500 FREE -- 1. Jacob Mitchell (Carmel) 4:22.86, 6. Grant Afman (Munster) 4:35.53, 9. Jordan Killosky (Chesterton) 4:36.29, 11. Jack Tinsley (Lake Central) 4:36.78, 15. Griffin Poulson (Munster) 4:41.39.
200 FREE RELAY -- 1. Carmel 1:24.3, 3. Valparaiso 1:25.16, 5. Chesterton 1:25.36, 7. Lake Central 1:26.05, 13. Munster 1:26.94,
100 BACK -- 1. Wyatt Davis (Carmel) 48.07, 3. Holden Raffin (Munster) 49.01, 4. Jack Smith (Michigan City) 49.53, 6. Lucas Piunti (Chesterton) 49.56, 13. Graham Siefker (LaPorter) 41.34, 14. Alejandro Kincaid (Chesterton) 51.46, 22. Alex McCormick (Crown Point) 52.51.
100 BREAST -- 1. Kyle Adams (Munster) 55.96, 11. Danny Schmiegel (Chesterton) 57.8, 26. Evan Didline (Chesterton) 59.05.
400 FREE RELAY -- 1. Carmel 3:04.46, 2. Chesterton 3:05.38, 3. Munster 3:06.09, 5. Lake Central 3:07.5, 6. Valparaiso 3:08.48, 15. Michigan City 3:12.83.
Advancement: The top 16 in each swimming event during Friday’s prelims will return for competition on Saturday with the top eight individuals vying for state championship honors. Those finishing nine through 16 on Friday will make up the competitors in the consolation heats. All diving will take place Saturday with the top 20 of 32 competitors advancing from the prelims to the semis after five dives each. After three dives each in the semis, the top 16 will advance to the final round for another three dives each.
Fast fact: Either Carmel or Chesterton has won the last 11 titles.
Directions: Interstate 65 south to Exit 114 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr St./West St.). Turn right onto West Michigan Street, left on North University Boulevard, then left on West New York Street.