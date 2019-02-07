When: 5 p.m. Friday, swimming preliminaries; 8 a.m. Saturday, diving preliminaries and semifinals; noon, finals for all events.
Where: IUPUI Natatorium, 901 W. New York St., Indianapolis.
Tickets: $8 per session or $15 both days.
Favorite: Carmel.
Darkhorse: Chesterton.
Top seeds and local qualifiers
200 FREE RELAY -- 1. Carmel 1:43.34, 5. Chesterton 1:45.32, 12. Lake Central 1:46.99.
200 FREE -- 1. Kendra Bowen (Carmel) 1:48.83, 7. Maisyn Klimczak (Chesterton) 1:52.31, 9. Jacklyn Bontrager (Valparaiso) 1:52.54; 13. Hanna Spoolstra (Lake Central) 1:53.29, 15. Lauren Unruh (Chesterton) 1:53.54, 20. Rachel Stange (Highland) 1:54.26, 24. Veronika Ozimek (Chesterton) 1:54.91.
200 IM -- 1. Kelly Pash (Carmel) 2:02.47, 2. Jaclyn Klimczak (Chesterton) 2:03.01, 19. Maddi Johnson (Valparaiso) 2:07.16, 21. Michaela Spears (Lake Central) 2:07.42.
50 FREE -- 1. Elsa Fretz (Northridge) 23.44, 3. (tie) Emma Wright (Hobart), Paige Bakker (Lake Central) 23.47, 11. Jordan Artim (Crown Point) 23.81, 22. Jennifer Lockhart (Munster) 24.23, 23. Sophie Gill (Chesterton) 24.26.
DIVING -- 1. Daryn Wright (Plainfield) 500.65, 29. Moira Glowacki (Munster) 358.65.
100 FLY -- 1. Teagen Moon (Carroll, Fort Wayne) 54.24, 24. Priscilla Zavilla (Munster) 58.3, 25. Sophia Gill (Chesterton) 58.35.
100 FREE -- 1. Emma Wright (Hobart) 50.0, 7. Paige Bakker (Lake Central) 51.6, 20. Jourie Wilson (Lake Central) 52.71, 23. Rachel Stange (Highland) 53.02, 26. Veronika Ozimek (Chesterton) 53.23.
500 FREE -- 1. Samantha Hietpas (Fishers) 4:51.54, 5. Maisyn Klimczak (Chesterton) 4:56.64, 11. Maddi Johnson (Valparaiso) 5:02.45, 14. Lauren Unruh (Chesterton) 5:03.55, 18. Hanna Spoolstra (Lake Central) 5:06.78.
200 FREE RELAY -- 1. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 1:34.87, 6. Chesterton 1:37.42, 11 Munster 1:38.3, 16. Lake Central 1:38.84, 18. Highland 1:39.21, 24. Lowell 1:40.74, 27. Crown Point 1:40.88.
100 BACK -- 1. Madelyn Christman (Carmel) 54.96, 3. Jaclyn Klimczak (Chesterton) 55.23, 6. Mya Bailey (Highland) 55.83, 20. Jourie Wilson (Lake Central) 57.45, 24. Mady Elliott (Chesterton) 57.76.
100 BREAST -- 1. Emily Weiss (Yorktown) 1:00.97, 9. Alana Jardenil (Chesterton) 1:04.82, 12. Jordan Artim (Crown Point) 1:05.16.
400 FREE RELAY -- 1. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 3:27.31, 7. Lake Central 3:32.37, 14. Chesterton 3:35.16, 15. Highland 3:35.97, 21. Munster 3:38.96, 25. Valparaiso 3:40.12.
Advancement: The top 16 in each swimming event during Friday’s prelims will return for competition on Saturday with the top eight individuals vying for state championship honors. Those finishing nine through 16 on Friday will make up the competitors in the consolation heats. All diving will take place Saturday with the top 20 of 32 competitors advancing from the prelims to the semis after five dives each. After three dives each in the semis, the top 16 will advance to the final round for another three dives each.
Fast fact: Carmel has 31 consecutive state titles, the longest active streak in the nation.
Directions: Interstate 65 south to Exit 114 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr St./West St.). Turn right onto West Michigan Street, left on North University Boulevard, then left on West New York Street.