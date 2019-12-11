{{featured_button_text}}
Duneland Athletic Conference Boys Championship Swim Meet

Valparaiso's Jack Schwartz returns this season for the Vikings.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Top Five

1. Chesterton

The Trojans finished fourth overall at the 2019 state meet and there's no reason to believe Chesterton won't be right back in the mix this season. New coach Mat Pavlovich brings a strong pedigree to a program that is loaded with talent across the board.

2. Munster

Pavlovich's old team, the Seahorses, finished in fifth place at the state meet and Munster returns a pair of blue chip swimmers in Kyle Adams (Iowa) and Holden Raffin (USC).

3. Valparaiso

Excitement is in the air in Valparaiso as the Vikings will open their new pool later this month. Senior Jack Schwartz returns as the top diver in the Region.

4. Lake Central

The Indians were decimated by graduation last year, but return a pair of key sophomores in Eric Tinsley and Zach Ramacci. Tinsley swam at state in the 200 and 400 relays, while Ramacci made the prelims in diving.

5. LaPorte

The Slicers have some intriguing talent, including junior Graham Siefker. Siefker made it to state in the 100 backstroke last year and helped LaPorte to a pair of fourth-place relay finishes at sectionals.

Athletes to Watch

Kyle Adams, Munster, Sr.

Grant Afman, Munster, Sr.

Andrew Alders, Chesterton, Sr.

Jordan Killosky, Chesterton, Sr.

Lucas Pintui, Chesterton, Jr.

Holden Raffin, Munster, Sr.

Zach Ramacci, Lake Central, So.

Jack Schwartz, Valparaiso, Sr.

Graham Siefker, LaPorte, Jr.

Fenry Zhou, Munster, Jr.

