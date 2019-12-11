Top Five
The Trojans finished fourth overall at the 2019 state meet and there's no reason to believe Chesterton won't be right back in the mix this season. New coach Mat Pavlovich brings a strong pedigree to a program that is loaded with talent across the board.
Pavlovich's old team, the Seahorses, finished in fifth place at the state meet and Munster returns a pair of blue chip swimmers in Kyle Adams (Iowa) and Holden Raffin (USC).
Excitement is in the air in Valparaiso as the Vikings will open their new pool later this month. Senior Jack Schwartz returns as the top diver in the Region.
The Indians were decimated by graduation last year, but return a pair of key sophomores in Eric Tinsley and Zach Ramacci. Tinsley swam at state in the 200 and 400 relays, while Ramacci made the prelims in diving.
The Slicers have some intriguing talent, including junior Graham Siefker. Siefker made it to state in the 100 backstroke last year and helped LaPorte to a pair of fourth-place relay finishes at sectionals.
Athletes to Watch
Grant Afman, Munster, Sr.
Andrew Alders, Chesterton, Sr.
Jordan Killosky, Chesterton, Sr.
Lucas Pintui, Chesterton, Jr.
Holden Raffin, Munster, Sr.
Zach Ramacci, Lake Central, So.
Jack Schwartz, Valparaiso, Sr.
Graham Siefker, LaPorte, Jr.
Nick Anderson, Lake Central, basketball
Anderson combined for 66 points in a pair of wins for the Indians. He had 35 in a season-opening 58-47 win over Andrean. He had 31 in a 58-56 win over South Bend Washington.
John Luke, File, The Times
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, Lake/other
Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian, basketball
Grace Weston, Westville, basketball
Riley Johnston, Hobart, football
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, basketball
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso, Football
Ally Capouch, Kouts, basketball
Ryan Walsh, Andrean, football
The junior rushed 28 times for 260 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-14 Class 2A regional win over Lewis Cass. Walsh scored on runs of 1, 15 and 74 yards.
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso, football
Burbee rushed 13 times for 229 yards and three scores in 49-0 Class 5A regional win at Mishawaka. He scored from 1, 4 and 70 yards out.
Ryin Ott, LaPorte, basketball
Ott combined for 34 points in a pair of wins for the Slicers. She had 24 in a 62-24 win over South Bend Clay. Earlier in the week, she had 10 in a 71-35 win over New Prairie.
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, basketball
The sophomore had 21 points in an 84-17 win over Morton.
Jordan Barnes, Portage, basketball
Barnes had 37 combined points in two wins for the Indians. She had 16 in a 58-56 win over Andrean in the opener and then had 21 in a 71-52 win over Oregon-Davis.
Ryan Walsh, Andrean, football
Walsh rushed 22 times for 167 yards and three touchdowns plus added a 66-yard fumble return for a fourth score in a 44-34 Class 2A Sectional 33 championship win over Rensselaer. Walsh’s rushing TDs covered 4, 12 and 35 yards.
Matt Tomczak, Valparaiso, football
Tomczak had rushing touchdowns of 10 and 20 yards in Valparaiso’s 45-0 win over LaPorte in the Class 5A Sectional 9 championship game.
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, basketball
The sophomore had a game-high 23 points in a 76-16 season-opening win over West Side.
Ava Gilliana, Valparaiso, cross country
Gilliana earned all-state honors by finishing 15th (18 minutes, 37.3 seconds) at the state finals.
Gabriel Sanchez, Lowell, cross country
Sanchez won the program’s first state title, finishing in 15 minutes, 28.7 seconds.
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso, football
Burbee rushed 10 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns in a 69-6 win over Munster in the Vikings’ sectional opener. He had scoring runs of 1 and 12 yards.
Karina James, Lowell, cross country
She finished fourth in 18 minutes, 4.3 seconds at the state meet.
Jack Bailey, Lake Central, soccer
Bailey had a goal and assist in the Indians’ 2-1 Class 3A Kokomo Semistate win over Noblesville, helping LC advance to the state championship game.
Karina James, Lowell, cross country
James won the New Prairie Semistate title by finishing in 17 minutes, 53.4 seconds, besting her competition by at least 45 seconds.
Jake Mayersky, Boone Grove, football
Mayersky had three combined touchdowns in a 44-7 win over Whiting. He had rushing scores from 26 and 37 yards plus a 26-yard scoring strike to Brae’ton Vann.
Ava Gilliana, Valparaiso, cross country
Gilliana placed second in 18 minutes, 38 seconds at the New Prairie Semistsate. She helped the Vikings place second in the team standings (115).
Ava Gilliana, Valparaiso, cross country
She won the Chesterton Regional in a time of 18 minutes, 36.2 seconds and also helped the Vikings win the team title.
Rob MacNeill, Lake Central, soccer
MacNeill had both goals in the Indians’ 2-1 win over Northridge in the championship of the Class 3A Penn Regional. He also had an assist in a 4-2 semifinal win over South Bend Adams.
Maddie Banter, Crown Point, volleyball
Banter totaled 31 kills and 30 digs to help the host Bulldogs win a Class 4A sectional championship. She had 11 kills, 10 digs and two aces in a 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 win over Valparaiso in the title game. She had 11 kills, eight digs and three aces in a 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 semifinal win over Chesterton. She started the postseason with nine kills and 12 digs in a 25-13, 25-13, 25-9 win over Lowell.
Brae’ton Vann, Boone Grove, football
The senior running back rushed 11 times for 338 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Whiting.
Jamarrion Gaines, T.F. South, football
Gaines rushed for 236 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-32 win over Bremen.
Kayla Ziel, Munster, soccer
Ziel scored the game’s lone goal in overtime to lead Munster past Crown Point 1-0 in the semifinals of the Class 3A EC Central Sectional. She also had an assist in a 4-0 first-round win over Highland. The Mustangs defeated the host Cardinals 10-0 in the final.
Robbie Capehart, Chesterton, soccer
Capehart totaled four goals and three assists in three games in the Class 3A Valparaiso Sectional. He had two goals in a 5-0 championship win over Merrillville.
Lexi Darnell, Boone Grove, soccer
Darnell scored the 100tth goal of her career in a 2-1 overtime win over Andrean in a Class A sectional final. She also had two goals and two assists in a 12-0 semifinal win over Oregon-Davis.
Karina James, Lowell, cross country
James repeated as individual champion at the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet, finishing in 18 minutes and 35 seconds. She also helped the Red Devils win the team crown.
Bryce Pickering, Chesterton, football
Bryce Pickering had three touchdowns in the Trojans’ 38-0 DAC win over Lake Central. He had seven receptions for 156 yards, iucluding an 80-yard scoring reception. He had 22 yards rushing, which included scoring runs of 2 and 6 yards.
Brett Driscoll, Hanover Central, football
Driscoll rushed 20 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 40-0 GSSC win overWhiting. Driscoll scored from 2, 15 and 27 yards.
Ashlee Bakaitis, Chesterton, soccer
She had a hat trick and two assists in a 7-0 win over Griffith. Earlier in the week, she had an assist in an 8-1 win over LaPorte.
Michael Perkins, EC Central, football
Perkins rushed 15 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 39-12 win over Clark. Perkins had rushing touchdowns of 6 and 34 yards. He added a 64-yard punt return for his third score.
Lia Thomas, Michigan City, golf
Thomas carded a 73 at the Lafayette Jeff Regional and qualified for her second straight trip to the state finals.
Danielle Colantuono, Lake Central, golf
Colantuono carded a 78 to help Lake Central place second with a 335 at the Lafayette Jeff Regional, helping the Indians qualify for the state finals.
Chris Mullen, Chesterton, football
Mullen passed for 228 yards and four touchdowns in Chesterton’s 26-7 win. He had scoring tosses of 1, 22, 35 and 68 yards.
Wynne Aldrich
Aldrich won medalist honors at the Valparaiso Sectional with a career-low, 2-over-par 74 at Valparaiso Country Club. She also helped Valparaiso win its sixth team title in seven years.
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso, football
Burbee rushed 23 times for 216 yards and four touchdowns in Valparaiso’s 40-6 DAC win over Chesterton. He had two scoring runs of a yard plus TD rushes of 8 and 25 yards.
Sydney Weiner, Crown Point, golf
Weiner won medalist honors in the Lake Central Sectional at Palmira with a 4-over-par 76. The Bulldogs also won the team title.
Jeremiah Howard, Merrillville, football
Howard caught five passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates’ 46-7 DAC win over Michigan City. He had scoring receptions of 73 and 60 yards.
Sydney Dixon, Boone Grove, volleyball
Dixon totaled 52 kills, nine aces and two block kills, leading the Wolves to the title at the Chesterton Invitational. She was named the tourney MVP.
Mark Flores, Calumet, football
Calumet quarterback Mark Flores rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown in a 19-12 overtime loss in the Sectional 25 championship game on Friday.
Delaney Adams, Crown Point, golf
Adams carded an 80 to help the Bulldogs win the Pat Ford Invitational team title at Beechwood Golf Course in LaPorte.
Ben Slatcoff, Chesterton, football
Slatcoff caught three passes for 113 yards, which included scoring receptions of 60 and 30 yards, in the Trojans’ 29-7 DAC win over LaPorte.
Tajheem Lawson, Marion Catholic, football
Lawson rushed 12 times for 243 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-14 win over Bowman Academy. He scored from 17, 55, 74 and 92 yards.
Emma Adams, Crown Point, soccer
Adams had two goals and five assists in a 9-0 DAC win over LaPorte.
Brae'ton Vann, Boone Grove, football
The running back totaled six touchdowns in a 53-0 GSSC win over South Central. He rushed 13 times for 192 yards and five TDs. He also caught one pass for a 15-yard score.
Ashlee Bakaitis, Chesterton, soccer
Bakaitis had a combined two goals and four assists in a pair of wins. She had a goal and three assists in a 10-0 win over Merrillville. She also had a goal and assist in a 5-0 win over Elkhart Central.
Zack Warchus, Portage, football
The Portage quarterback accounted for 381 yards of offense and four touchdowns in a win over Lowell.
Paris Hewlett, Morton, football
Hewlett threw for 158 yards and two scores and the Governors defeated Lake Central 20-0.
Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point, volleyball
Stoddard has 12 kills and six block kills in the DAC win over LaPorte, handing the Slicers their first league loss since 2017.
Addy Joiner, Chesterton, volleyball
Joiner has two goals and an assist in a 4-0 win over Valparaiso.
Riley Garcia, Wheeler, soccer
Riley Garcia combined for five goals in a pair of wins for the Bearcats. She had a hat trick in a 10-0 win over Merrillville. She finished the week with two goals in a 4-0 win over Portage.
Karina James, Lowell, cross country
James was the individual winner (19 minutes, 20 seconds) and also helped the Red Devils win the team title at the Dave Walker Invitational.
Christian Rios, Highland, football
Rios played a key part in a 19-18 upset win over Morton. He had a 35-yard fumble recovery, had the longest play of the game --- a 79-yard reception – and clinched the win with a 16-yard first-down run in the fourth quarter.
Chris Mullen, Chesterton, football
The sophomore quarterback came off the bench to complete 15-of-27 passes for 294 and three touchdowns in a 21-13 win over Hobart.
