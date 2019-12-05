Top Five
1. Chesterton
New year, new coach, same strong program. Once again, the Trojans are loaded this year with five swimmers ranking in the top 16 in the state in their respective events. A pair of distance swimmers, junior Maisyn Klimczak and senior Lauren Unruh lead the way in coach Mat Pavlovich's first year with the program.
2. Lake Central
The Indians are right behind Chesterton in terms of star power this season as junior Paige Bakker is back after a pair of state finals appearances in the 50 and 100 free last year.
3. Hobart
Junior Emma Wright has her eyes on the Olympics, but the first step is working to repeat as the 100 free state champion.
4. Highland
The Trojans could be on the verge of a breakthrough this season after finishing in fourth place at the Lake Central Sectional last year. Sophomore Mya Bailey shined in her first year and enters this season as one of the top 100 back swimmers in the state.
5. Crown Point
Jordan Artim is the veteran leader for a Crown Point team that is stocked with talented underclassmen. Artim won a sectional title in the 100 breast and is also a strong 50 free swimmer.
Swimmers to Watch
Jordan Artim, Crown Point, Sr.
Mya Bailey, Highland, So.
Paige Bakker, Lake Central, Jr.
Maggie DePirro, Lake Central, Sr
Alana Jardenil, Chesterton, So.
Maisyn Klimczak, Chesterton, Jr.
Michaela Spears, Lake Central, Sr.
Rachel Stange, Highland, Jr.
Emma Wright, Hobart, Jr.
Priscilla Zavala, Munster, So.