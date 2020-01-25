Seahorses dominate at NCC meet

MUNSTER — Munster senior Grant Afman says he has a “no mercy” slogan this season.

“That’s something that I’ve been saying ever since I’ve been swimming,” he said. “When we get up for a relay, that’s something good to say to kind of get everyone going. I like saying that a lot, and I said that on both relays that I swam (in).”

The Seahorses showed no mercy on Saturday to the rest of Northwest Crossroads Conference field for their 13th straight crown, posting an easy win with 413 points to runner-up Lowell’s 253. Hobart was third.

Afman, a senior, did his part winning the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly. He also swam on the victorious 200 medley and 400 free relays.

“I never back down to any race, so I think having a meet like this, conference is kind of a bigger meet,” he said. “There’s more rest in between events, so that’s a good opportunity to swim hard. I feel like our team as a whole, definitely stepped up and saw that opportunity and took it out.”

Afman said he was a little bit under the weather but still gave it his all.