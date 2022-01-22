Seahorses sweep NCC as Munster seniors Priscilla Zavala, Kyle Robbins make most of final year

“I want to be able to reflect on my high school senior year the rest of my life knowing I gave it all I’ve got,” Zavala said. “I don’t want to feel like I left anything out my senior year. I can’t do that. I want to do everything I can do to get there.”

Munster boys hold off Lowell

Munster senior Kyle Robbins is a breaststroker. He says he always has been.

The problem was the Seahorses didn’t need him to be one. Former Munster standout-turned Iowa Hawkeye Kyle Adams won state in the 100 breaststroke when Robbins was a freshman and then took second when Robbins was a sophomore. Fenry Zhou then came in and was the primary Munster breaststroker last season.

Now the job belongs to Robbins. He’s waited for it.

“I remember my freshman year coming in and wanting to breaststroke because of Kyle,” Robbins said. “I looked up to him and did everything I could to be like him. But I did what the team needed me to do in the 200 and 500 free and now I feel like it’s my year to go and get it.”