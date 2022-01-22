Seahorses sweep NCC as Munster seniors Priscilla Zavala, Scott Robbins make most of final year

MUNSTER — Munster senior Priscilla Zavala will call the IU Natatorium at IUPUI her home pool next season while studying pre-med as a member of the Jags’ women’s swimming and diving program but has a particular day in mind that she’d like to jump into the water early while still wearing a Seahorse cap: Feb. 12.
That’s the date of the IHSAA state finals.
Zavala has gone down to Indianapolis in all three prior seasons but hasn’t broken out of the preliminary rounds and into the Saturday main races. She’s looking to change that in her final try in either the 100 butterfly, her main race, or the 200 freestyle to cap off her prep career.
“I’ve thought about that a lot,” Zavala said at Saturday's Northwest Crossroads Conference meet. “There’s a little more pressure because you feel like you need to contribute everything I can to my team now. Munster is my family. Next year it’s going to be IUPUI. You’re going to do everything you can now because this is my last shot at it.”
Zavala won the 50 freestyle (24.84) and 100 butterfly (57.71) to help lead Munster to a NCC title ahead of Kankakee Valley and Hobart. The Seahorses won every swim event with Hobart junior Daeges Morgan edging out Munster sophomore ZuZu Smith to win the diving portion and ruin a clean sweep.
Junior Casey McNulty picked up a pair of wins in the 200 individual medley (2:16.59) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.72). Freshman Jennifer Barajas claimed both the 200 freestyle (1:59.97) and 100 backstroke (1:01.25). Senior Hannah Robbins won the 100 freestyle (58.16), and junior Angelica Rzeznikowski took the 500 freestyle (5:27.64).
“A lot of these girls have been a lot more successful in their training and in the results,” Munster coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty said. “It seems they’re bigger, faster and stronger. That’s great. That’s what we want to see. They know they’ve got more to do before sectionals but they’re getting there.”
Additional strength training and better attention to detail leaves Zavala in what she describes as a better place this year than she was the same time a season ago. Her 57.71-second butterfly time in the NCC meet was just 0.02 seconds slower than the time she swam to 18th overall in Indianapolis as a junior.
That time last winter left Zavala two places short of a place state's main races. She’s already gone under 57 seconds in an earlier meet against Hamilton Southeastern and has a personal goal of breaking into the 55-second bracket in the next few weeks.
A time like that would likely put Zavala in the state finals.
“I want to be able to reflect on my high school senior year the rest of my life knowing I gave it all I’ve got,” Zavala said. “I don’t want to feel like I left anything out my senior year. I can’t do that. I want to do everything I can do to get there.”
Munster boys hold off Lowell
Munster senior Scott Robbins is a breaststroker. He says he always has been.
The problem was the Seahorses didn’t need him to be one. Former Munster standout-turned Iowa Hawkeye Kyle Adams won state in the 100 breaststroke when Robbins was a freshman and then took second when Robbins was a sophomore. Fenry Zhou then came in and was the primary Munster breaststroker last season.
Now the job belongs to Robbins. He’s waited for it.
“I remember my freshman year coming in and wanting to breaststroke because of Kyle,” Robbins said. “I looked up to him and did everything I could to be like him. But I did what the team needed me to do in the 200 and 500 free and now I feel like it’s my year to go and get it.”
Robbins won the 100 breaststroke (1:06.14) and hopes to cut enough time to win a sectional and get down to the state meet. He and the Seahorses held off Lowell by just 53 points to win the NCC title.
“Scott’s always been a kid to take one for the team,” Schmidt-McNulty said. “He always said to put him wherever we need him. He’s still like that now but it’s time for him to show everyone what he has.”
Munster’s 200 and 400 medley relay teams picked up wins en route to the conference title. Senior Griffin Poulsen won the 200 freestyle (1:45.61) and 500 freestyle (4:45.78). Senior Kenny Reed took both the 50 freestyle (21.94) and 100 butterfly (53.57). Junior Isaac Martin claimed the 200 individual medley (2:02.52).
Lowell applied pressure on the favored Seahorses throughout the meet with senior Jaxon Skinner resetting his school record en route to victory in the 100 backstroke (55.06) and junior Walter Kotlin winning the 100 freestyle (49.17).
The Red Devils — who earlier in the week beat Crown Point for the first time in program history — set program records winning the 200 freestyle relay (1:29.74) and finishing second in the 200 medley relay (1:41.10).
Kotlin said he was pleased to see everyone’s times as quick as they were ahead of a break before sectionals while Skinner said the Red Devils are resetting expectations as a program.
“I think this year’s team wants it more,” he said. “My freshman year we talked about wanting to leave a legacy and this senior year we’ve brought it to life and are showing the true colors of Lowell swimming.”
Highland senior Logan Opilka won the boys diving by just 0.7 points ahead of Hobart senior Ethan Ferba.