SWIMMING NOTES: Artim back to form after injury

“She has learned to overcome adversity this season,” Angerman said. “Every year she has gotten a little more confident in her abilities to achieve. You can see it in her growth over time. She knows what it takes to success and what comes from that is a lot of hard work that she puts in.”

Artim is the third in her family to earn a Division I swimming scholarship after former Crown Point stars Mackenzie (Purdue) and Kelsi (Wisconsin) before her. Artim consulted with her coaches at South Carolina after the injury and they came up with a plan for times throughout the season. Artim has already exceeded those marks.

Artim registered wins at the Highland Invite earlier this month in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke and then she repeated those victories at last Saturday’s Duneland Athletic Conference Meet. It was the performance on Saturday that has allowed Artim to recalibrate her expectations for this season in the wake of her injury.

“I’m the kind of person that usually prepares for the worst so that I’m not disappointed when it happens,” Artim said. “In the past couple DAC meets, I usually end up crying after because I didn’t perform well. This year, I was smiling. I didn’t think those times at Highland were real, that maybe I was tapered or something. After DAC, I was reassured that I am actually doing these times.”