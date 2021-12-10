Teams, swimmers to watch in 2021-22 boys season

Here's a look at some of the teams and swimmers to watch during the 2021-22 boys swimming and diving season.
Teams to watch
Chesterton: Chesterton remains loaded with a roster that includes an Indiana signee in senior Alejandro Kincaid, one of the area’s top distance freestylers in senior Gabe Eschbach and arguably The Region’s juniors in Scotty Pejic. The Trojans remain the premier team in the area and will likely extend their sectional win streak to 24 in a row under the guidance of Mat Pavlovich.
Crown Point: The Bulldogs came within six points of beating Munster at sectionals but lost seniors who accounted for nearly 55 percent of their individual points that meet. Look for senior Matt Dumbsky and junior Aleks Kostic to lead a new-look CP team.
Lake Central: The Indians feature The Region’s most accomplished diver in senior Zach Ramacci fresh off an eighth place medal in last year’s state finals. He, senior freestyler Carter Schuster and versatile junior Griffen Weber will LC’s charge to snap the Munster sectional streak nearing four decades.
Munster: The Seahorses return five of the six members of last year’s three state qualifying relay teams and will look to improve on their 13th place finish with senior standouts Griffin Poulsen and Kenneth Reed leading the way. Poulsen is the area’s top distance swimmer and Reed is among the state’s best in the butterfly. Another sectional would be 37 in a row.
Valparaiso: Trey Nash is back for year two after being the only freshman in the Valparaiso sectional finals in both the 200 and 500 freestyles. Senior Kyle Seward will also be strong in both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. It'll take a minor miracle for the Vikings to catch the Trojans but they should be the second-best team in their sectional.
Swimmers to watch
Gabe Eschbach, Chesterton, senior: The distance freestyler will be a threat to make the A-Final of an event or two in Indianapolis having finished 10th on the 500 and 13th in the 200 freestyles in last year’s state meet. Eschbach knows how to lead from the front having won both events in the Duneland Athletic Conference and sectional meets last season. Expect him in the always quick Trojan relays, too.
Ethan Ferba, Hobart senior: Ferba came within 4.3 points of tying a Hobart diving record dating back to 1984 when he scored 483.7 points in his Hobart sectional win. He followed that up with a third place in the Valparaiso regional and 16th in the IHSAA state finals. He’ll eye a third trip to Indianapolis in four years.
Alejandro Kincaid, Chesterton, senior: A ruptured appendix during the midst of a global pandemic and month in a hospital bed last August didn’t stop Kincaid from going on to take fourth in the 100 backstroke and 11th in the 200 individual medley at last year’s state finals just five months later. The future Indiana Hoosier is, on paper, the area’s top threat at an individual top-three at the IU Natatorium. He, too, will be on a Chesterton relay or two.
Aleks Kostic, Crown Point, junior: Kostic took third in the 100 butterfly and second in the 100 backstroke at last year’s Munster sectional and swam a pair of Bulldog relays. He’ll be a threat in both events this year.
Scotty Pejic, Chesteron, junior: Pejic finished third at the Hobart sectional in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly behind a pair of seniors which puts him in a favored spot in both races this season. He took second in both races in the Duneland Athletic Conference meet, too. He’s got state experience from racing to ninth with Chesterton’s 200 freestyle relay team as well.
Griffin Poulsen, Munster, senior: The area’s top distance swimmer will make runs at both the 500 and 200 freestyles where he took seventh and 14th in the IHSAA state finals last season, respectively. While his teammates got the early stages of practice and meets underway he finished training for and then competed in this week’s Speedo Junior Nationals. He’ll also jump in on the Chesterton relays.
Zach Ramacci, Lake Central, senior: Ramacci clawed his way to an eighth place medal in last year’s state finals after winning the Duneland Athletic Conference, Munster sectional and Valparaiso regional in succession. He got as high as sixth heading into the state semifinals as a junior and now as a senior should threaten the top spots on the podium.
Kenneth Reed, Munster, senior: Reed called a late audible last year before sectionals and passed on the 50 freestyle in favor or swimming all three Munster relays and helping the Mustangs claim a 36th consecutive sectional title. He swam all three relays in Indianapolis, too, in addition to an 11th place finish in the 100 butterfly where he ranks fourth among returnees. The Ball State signee should likely swim the 100 butterfly and a freestyle in addition to his relay duties.
Carter Schuster, Lake Central senior: A defending Munster sectional champion in the 100 freestyle, Schuster is also the top returnee in that sectional’s 50 freestyle. A member of LC’s 400 freestyle relay team that took 13th in the state, Schuster will be a leader on the Indian relay teams.
Griffen Weber, Lake Central, junior: Weber will return as the favorite to go back-to-back in the 200 individual medley at the Munster sectional in addition to being strong in the butterfly. He, too, helped the Indians to a 13th place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.