Teams, swimmers to watch in 2021-22 boys season

Valparaiso: Trey Nash is back for year two after being the only freshman in the Valparaiso sectional finals in both the 200 and 500 freestyles. Senior Kyle Seward will also be strong in both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. It'll take a minor miracle for the Vikings to catch the Trojans but they should be the second-best team in their sectional.

Swimmers to watch

Gabe Eschbach, Chesterton, senior: The distance freestyler will be a threat to make the A-Final of an event or two in Indianapolis having finished 10th on the 500 and 13th in the 200 freestyles in last year’s state meet. Eschbach knows how to lead from the front having won both events in the Duneland Athletic Conference and sectional meets last season. Expect him in the always quick Trojan relays, too.

Ethan Ferba, Hobart senior: Ferba came within 4.3 points of tying a Hobart diving record dating back to 1984 when he scored 483.7 points in his Hobart sectional win. He followed that up with a third place in the Valparaiso regional and 16th in the IHSAA state finals. He’ll eye a third trip to Indianapolis in four years.