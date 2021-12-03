Teams, swimmers to watch in 2021-22 girls season

Teams to watch

Chesterton: Another year, another loaded Chesterton girls swim team. Yes, Trojans coach Mat Pavlovich lost a number of seniors from last year’s group that took third at state. But he returns plenty of star power in the likes of senior Alana Jardenil in the breaststroke, senior Veronica Ozimek in the freestyles and sophomore Rachel Dildine in the butterfly. Chesterton was, is and will continue to be the team to beat.

Crown Point: Crown Point returns swimmers who accounted for 301 of its 373 individual points from last year’s Lake Central Sectional championship team in addition to the bulk of the girls who competed on their relays. The Bulldogs' depth will once again make them a tough team to outpoint come the postseason meets.

Lake Central: Jeff Kilinski inherited girls coaching duties in addition to his boys coaching gig when Todd Smolinski stepped down to focus on his principal job over the offseason. Kilinski is implementing a new coaching philosophy and different training plans as he looks for a new group of swimmers to step up and rebuild. Senior Jourie Wilson will be one of the area’s best threats to make noise at state in the 100 backstroke.