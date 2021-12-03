Teams, swimmers to watch in 2021-22 girls season

Teams to watch
Chesterton: Another year, another loaded Chesterton girls swim team. Yes, Trojans coach Mat Pavlovich lost a number of seniors from last year’s group that took third at state. But he returns plenty of star power in the likes of senior Alana Jardenil in the breaststroke, senior Veronica Ozimek in the freestyles and sophomore Rachel Dildine in the butterfly. Chesterton was, is and will continue to be the team to beat.
Crown Point: Crown Point returns swimmers who accounted for 301 of its 373 individual points from last year’s Lake Central Sectional championship team in addition to the bulk of the girls who competed on their relays. The Bulldogs' depth will once again make them a tough team to outpoint come the postseason meets.
Lake Central: Jeff Kilinski inherited girls coaching duties in addition to his boys coaching gig when Todd Smolinski stepped down to focus on his principal job over the offseason. Kilinski is implementing a new coaching philosophy and different training plans as he looks for a new group of swimmers to step up and rebuild. Senior Jourie Wilson will be one of the area’s best threats to make noise at state in the 100 backstroke.
Munster: Seahorses coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty is optimistic about the girls group she has that includes daughter Casey McNulty, now a junior with proven breaststroke success, and senior Priscilla Zavala, who will be one of the best butterfly swimmers in the area.
Valparaiso: Graduation didn’t do the Vikings many favors, but Valparaiso still returns plenty of athletes who picked up points in both the Duneland Athletic Conference and Valparaiso Sectional meets. Junior Lindsey Giesler is expected to be one of, if not the best, divers in the area.
Individuals to watch
Emma Bahr, Crown Point, senior: Bahr took second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 backstroke in last year’s Lake Central Sectional.
Olivia Cooper, LaPorte, junior: Cooper took third in both the 200 and 500 freestyles in last year’s Valparaiso Sectional behind graduated seniors.
Rachel Dildine, Chesterton, sophomore: Dildine will look to build on a breakout freshman year that saw her finish fourth in the state in the 100 butterfly and 12th in the 200 individual medley. She also was a sectional champ in both events.
Lindsey Giesler, Valparaiso, junior: Giesler will look to defend her diving titles in both the Duneland Athletic Conference and Valparaiso Sectional meets. The area's top returner girls diver took fourth at semistate.
Alana Jardenil, Chesterton, senior: The area’s top breaststroker is back after cruising to the title in the Valparaiso Sectional by nearly three seconds and then heading to state where she finished ninth. She’s sixth among returnees in the state in that event and eighth among those back from last year’s 200 individual medley.
Casey McNulty, Munster, junior: McNulty earned a Lake Central Sectional win in the 100 breaststroke and will be a favorite to repeat. She didn’t get through prelim night at state but does have the Friday breaststroke experience to go along with state relay experience as both a freshman and sophomore.
Veronica Ozimek, Chesterton, senior: The pool is cleared for Ozimek to emerge as the top 100 freestyler in The Region with former Hobart Brickie Emma Wright now swimming at Houston. Ozimek took fifth in the 100 freestyle in Indianapolis behind the graduated Wright and three other swimmers from around the state who all return.
Rebekah Shaffer, LaPorte, senior: Shaffer took second in the 100 butterfly at the Valparaiso Sectional to earn a spot in the state finals.
Jourie Wilson, Lake Central, senior: Wilson is tired of finishing one spot shy of the state’s 100 backstroke final having taken ninth each of the past two seasons. The area’s top returning backstroker already owns the Lake Central program record in the event.
Priscilla Zavala, Munster, senior: Zavala will call the IU Natatorium her home pool in 2022-23 while swimming for IUPUI. But first she will try to break into the Saturday swims in the IHSAA state finals there. She’ll return as the favorite to win the 100 butterfly at the Lake Central Sectional.