Three DAC records fall in Chesterton’s 22nd straight conference title

VALPARAISO — In the days leading up to the Duneland Athletic Conference swimming and dive meet at Valparaiso High School, Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich floated around the idea that conference records were in jeopardy.
Senior Maisyn Klimczak and junior Alana Jardenil made sure they went down.
Klimczak broke the DAC meet and Chesterton school records in the 500 freestyle in 4:53.76 seconds shortly before Jardenil then set the conference record in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.42. They teamed up with junior Veronika Ozimek and freshman Rachel Dildine to finish the day setting a meet record in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:29.78 en route to the Trojans’ 22nd consecutive DAC conference meet victory.
“Those DAC records are legit,” Pavlovich said. “There’s a lot to be excited about.”
Klimczak, who also took the 200 freestyle and was on Chesterton’s victorious 200 freestyle relay team, finished the 500 freestyle 5.68 seconds faster than she did to finish fifth in the state finals a season ago.
She said that by the time she is tapered she’d like to break under 4:50 bracket which projects to be right in line with a potential state title.
“I feel really good right now,” Klimczak said. “I’m always a little anxious about that event no matter how many times I swim it or if it’s state or a dual meet. You always feel a little bit of sickness in your stomach before you go out to swim. It definitely makes me more excited and confident going into sectionals and state.”
Pavlovich said Klimczak’s swim is a potential sign of more to come.
“She’s in an awesome spot right now because she’s only going to get faster,” he said. “The sky’s the limit for her to see what she can do down in Indianapolis.”
Jardenil, who also helped the Chesterton 200 medley relay team to a win, got her own taste of the state meet a season ago by qualifying for the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley and, like Klimczak said, she’s particularly excited with her results given how much she feels she has left in the tank.
Clipping off a win while setting a conference record only makes her more confident.
“Being able to put a suit on and swim fast in a nice pool like this puts you in the right mindset knowing you’re doing the right things,” she said. “You have this without shaving or tapering, so it feels good knowing that in the next few weeks all the hard work will pay off.”
Elsewhere among Chesterton victories were Dildine’s wins in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. Ozimek claimed the 100 freestyle. The Trojans took 14 total individual podium spots to go along with their sweep in the relays.
Valparaiso sophomore Lindsey Giesler followed up her win in the Highland Invite with 379.80 points and a victory in the conference meet to hold off Lake Central teammates Shelby Noonan, a sophomore, and senior Madi Mercer.
The Indians went on to finish third in the meet behind Chesterton and runner-up Crown Point but got individual wins out of senior Paige Bakker in the 50 freestyle and junior Jourie Wilson in the 100 backstroke.
Bakker won the 50 free in 23.64 seconds despite admitting she lost a few tenths with a bad turn. The four-time state finalist said she’s feeling as strong as ever after posting a 175-pound deadlift in training leading up to the conference meet.
“I was really feeling that today,” she said. “But it’s kind of mind boggling with how strong I feel right now. I’m looking forward to sectionals to see what I’ll be able to do there and then looking further down to state. I’m really excited with how things are going.”
Wilson admitted she was pleasantly surprised after clocking in the 100 backstroke in 56.96 seconds considering she’d only been able to break the one-minute mark twice before. She competed in the 100 backstroke eight times last season to go along with four swims this year and said she’s excited about her potential in the event in the postseason.
“I haven’t swam the 100 back as much as I was last year, so this gives me a lot more confidence,” she said. “I hadn’t been doing as well as I had wanted but after today I’m really excited.”
So too, were Pavlovich and his Trojans.
Winning a 22nd consecutive conference title will do that.
“We knew coming into this season that it could be a really great year for our kids,” he said. “Now we just need to stay healthy.”