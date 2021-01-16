Three DAC records fall in Chesterton’s 22nd straight conference title

The Indians went on to finish third in the meet behind Chesterton and runner-up Crown Point but got individual wins out of senior Paige Bakker in the 50 freestyle and junior Jourie Wilson in the 100 backstroke.

Bakker won the 50 free in 23.64 seconds despite admitting she lost a few tenths with a bad turn. The four-time state finalist said she’s feeling as strong as ever after posting a 175-pound deadlift in training leading up to the conference meet.

“I was really feeling that today,” she said. “But it’s kind of mind boggling with how strong I feel right now. I’m looking forward to sectionals to see what I’ll be able to do there and then looking further down to state. I’m really excited with how things are going.”

Wilson admitted she was pleasantly surprised after clocking in the 100 backstroke in 56.96 seconds considering she’d only been able to break the one-minute mark twice before. She competed in the 100 backstroke eight times last season to go along with four swims this year and said she’s excited about her potential in the event in the postseason.

“I haven’t swam the 100 back as much as I was last year, so this gives me a lot more confidence,” she said. “I hadn’t been doing as well as I had wanted but after today I’m really excited.”